GCMS/Fisher wrestling falls to LeRoy/Tri-Valley

GIBSON CITY — LeRoy/Tri-Valley went into Tuesday's dual meet against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher with the No. 7 ranking in The News-Gazette's area.

The Panthers left Gibson City with a 51-21 victory over the host Falcons.

“We knew going into it that LeRoy is going to be good,” GCMS/Fisher head coach Josh Carter said. “They've got some really good, young kids and some good veterans mixed into their lineup. They always love to compete at a high level.”

Among victorious individual GCMS/Fisher wrestlers was Cole Maxey, whom Carter said is “not in very good shape” after coming off an injury, in the 120-pound match. Maxey went into overtime with L/TV's Ethan Matlock en route to winning via 8-3 decision.

“He knew that (he wasn't in very good shape), but he gutted through it and did a great job,” Carter said. “He beat a pretty tough kid. I was very proud of him for that.”

In the 160-pound match, the Falcons' Lucas Chittick pinned Zach Thomas in a time of 3:05. GCMS/Fisher's Jacob Horsch pinned Gavin Graybeal in a time of 1:05 in the 152-pound match.

“They're pushing themselves in the (practice) room,” Carter said. “They're pushing each other and have a level of intensity that we like and we want to see with all of our kids.”

The Falcons' only other victor was Cale Horsch, who won via forfeit in the 113-pound match.

LeRoy/Tri-Valley's first individual victor was Jacob Conaty, who pinned Payton Kean in a time of 58 seconds in the 170-pound match. The Panthers' Jake Fatima won via 22-second pinfall over Dylan Benningfield in the 182-pound match.

Dylan Woolridge, the only L/TV senior who attends LeRoy, pinned Owen Duke in a time of 3:53 in the 220-pound match. Darek Wiggins won the 285-pound match over GCMS/Fisher's Garrett Wright via 6-4 decision after gaining a tiebreaking two points via takedown.

Caleb Borkland won via forfeit in the 285-pound match for the Panthers before Dawson Byrd pinned the Falcons' Michaela Dykes in a time of 1:30 in the 106-pound match. Owen Gulley pinned GCMS/Fisher's Kaden Gream in a time of 53 seconds in the 126-pound match.

L/TV's Ty Baxter won via 24-second pinfall in the 132-pound match over Logan Benningfield and Carson Schaefer pinned GCMS/Fisher's Calen Ragle in a time of 1:23 in the 138-pound match.

“I thought their intensity was well above ours today, and we've got to do something different in the practice room to get things where they need to be,” Carter said. “It doesn't feel good. That's for sure.”

The loss was the Falcons' fourth in the last five dual meets. They will try to get back on track as they participate in the Bomber Classic on Saturday, Dec. 30, at Argenta-Oreana High School.

“We've got some guys who are stepping up every night for us, but we've got to get everybody on the team wrestling with the same intensity and level that those guys are,” Carter said. “Some of them kind of show up sporadically. We've got to bring that every night, and it's hard work to do that. I know that, but that's the tough thing about the sport of wrestling. If you want to be good, you've got to be willing to put in the work to get good, and it's hard.”

arosten@news-gazette.com