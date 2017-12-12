GCMS/Fisher finishes 2nd at Reaper Classic; Horsch earns AOTW honor

PLANO -— The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team finished second in the Reaper Classic at Plano.

The Falcons finished the two-day, 19-team tournament with a team score of 151 1/2 on Saturday. Aurora Christian won the tournament with a score of 233 1/2.

Cale Horsch won the 106-pound championship. He won via 9-0 maor decision over Aurora Christian’s Joel Mylin in the title match.

Horsch pinned Plano’s Juan Aguilar in 1:22 in the first round of the 106-pound bracket and won via 45-second pinfall over Richton Park Rich South’s Dashawn Cathey in the quarterfinals before winning via 21-5 technical fall in the semifinals over Sandwich’s Justin Avery.

Kaden Gream finished second in the 113-pound bracket.

Gream won via 16-0 technical fall over Aurora East’s Branden Madera in the quarterfinals before advancing past the semifinals via forfeit. In the championship match, Peotone’s Paul Keane pinned Gream in 1:05.

Jacob Horsch won a third-place medal in the 145-pound division.

Horsch pinned Princeton’s Jakob Ebner in 4:33 in the third-place match. He pinned Erie-Prophetstown’s Owen Abell in 1:33 in the quarterfinals before losing via 9-7 decision to Sterling Newman Central Catholic’s Brody Ivey in the semifinals and pinning Aurora East’s Latron Cannon in 21 seconds in the consolation semifinals.

Payton Kean finished fourth in the 182-pound division.

After losing via 4-1 decision to Aurora East’s Carlos Arango in the first round, Kean won via injury default over Dylen Latimore of Chicago Wendell Phillips Academy and pinned Plano’s Angel Castillo in 1:20 in wrestlebacks before winning via 3-1 decision over Arango in the consolation semifinals.

Duke pinned Mack Wynn of Richton Park Rich South in 2:34 in the fifth-place match. After losing via 11-4 decision to Aurora Christian’s Darrell Gregg in the first round, Duke pinned Plano’s Ruben Rodriguez in 42 seconds and Amboy’s Luke Schaver in 1:46 and won via 6-0 decision over Ryan Waldschmidt of Sterling Newman Central Catholic in wrestlebacks.

In the consolation semifinals, Princeton’s Dallas Hill won via 7-2 decision over Duke.

Calen Ragle placed fifth in the 138-pound division, pinning Princeton’s Gabe Thompson in 4:53 in the fifth-place match.

After losing via 10-6 decision to Sandwich’s Jacob Newberry in the first round, Ragle pinned Winnebago’s Ethan Hendrickson in 1:53 in the first round of the consolation bracket. Ragle then pinned Amboy’s Hayden Montavon in 1:34 and Chicago Kelly’s Jason Ramos in 2:40 before losing via 16-1 technical fall to Newberry in the consolation semifinals.

In the 220-pound class, Garrett Wright placed fifth after pinning Peotone’s Logan Hartnett in 5:51 in the fifth-place match.

Wright pinned Genoa-Kingston’s Zeb Brandlein in 2:50 in the first round and won via 3:43 pinfall over Ryan Heffelfinger in the quarterfinals. Princeton’s Chase Tatum pinned Wright in 1:27 in the semifinals and lost via 2:43 pinfall to Anthony Webster of Richton Park Rich South in the consolation semifinals.

Lucas Chittick finished fifth in the 170-pound class. He won via injury default over Erie-Prophetstown’s Mat Garrison in the fifth-place match.

Peotone’s Maxwell Lonard won via 8-2 decision over Chittick in the first round. Chittick bounced back with a 25-second pinfall over Winnebago’s Alex Church and a 3:58 pinfall over Amboy’s Avery Shaw in wrestlebacks.

In the consolation semifinals, Trevin Poindexter of Richton Park Rich South won via 5-4 decision over Chittick.

Falcons fall to Prairie Central

GIBSON CITY — Going into Thursday’s dual meet against Prairie Central, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School head coach Josh Carter knew his team was going up against “a very solid team.”

Before Thursday’s 54-25 victory over the Falcons, Prairie Central (7-0) entered the meet as the No. 11-ranked team in Class 1A, according to IWCOA.net.

“Their upper weights are really good, probably comparable with anybody in the state,” Carter said. “They’ve got some very solid, young guys in their lower weights as well to complement that. We knew it was going to be an uphill battle.”

One of Prairie Central’s strongest upper-weight wrestlers is Drew Hoselton, who went into the meet ranked No. 1 in 1A in the 170-pound class. GCMS/Fisher’s Payton Kean faced Hoselton in the 182-pound match, with Hoselton winning via pinfall in 1:47.

The Falcons’ Garrett Wright faced Cade Kerns, who was ranked No. 4 in the 195-pound class, in the 220-pound match. Kerns pinned Wright in 1:44.

“I was hoping that the kids would just come out and wrestle their best and see how things turn out. I thought we had some good matches. I don’t think we got upset in any of our losses. I did want to see us kind of wrestle through some certain positions that I feel like we stopped in at times, but I do feel like we made some good strides from (last) Saturday,” Carter said. “We got a little bit better this week, and that’s what we want to continue to do — just keep trying to get better each week and see where we end up at the end of the season.”

The Falcons went into the meet with a ranked wrestler of their own — Jacob Horsch, who is ranked No. 7 in the 145-pound class.

The senior Jacob Horsch and freshman Cale Horsch each earned a victory in the 152- and 106-pound matches, respectively.

“Both of those guys are wrestling really well right now,” Carter said. “Both of those guys are going to have some tough matches this weekend up in Plano, so we’ll see how we fare up there.”

Jacob Horsch won his 152-pound via 18-2 technical fall in four minutes over Seth Travis.

“He has high expectations of himself and wants to wrestle the best guys that he can,” Carter said. “He’s making some good strides this season.”

Cale Horsch pinned Harrison Ifft in a time of 2:40.

“We’re still trying to assess just how good he is at the high school level, and so far, he has passed every test,” Carter said. “He got into a little bit of trouble early tonight, but battled back and took care of business.”

The Falcons finished the meet with five match victories.

Kaden Gream pinned Braiden Travis in a time of 2:16 in the 113-pound match while Calen Ragle won via 13-4 major decision over Connor Casner in the 138-pound match and Lucas Chittick won via 13-3 major decision over Devin Erickson in the 160-pound match.

“In a couple of those, I feel like we were expected to win, and guys went out and did what they needed to do,” Carter said. “Obviously, we want to win the ones that we’re supposed to, and hopefully, pull off some upsets here and there, also. We have young guys wrestling in the lineup for us, and they’ve done a good job. I’m definitely happy with that.”

Horsch earns Gazette’s AOTW

Horsch was named The News-Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week.

Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Horsch dominated opponents at last Saturday’s Prairie Central North/South Multi Duals, piling up four pinfall victories while wrestling at both 145 and 152 pounds for the Falcons.

From Horsch: “I was feeling pretty good at the meet, getting back into the swing of things. Probably why I felt so good was because I went to the J Robinson 28-day intensive wrestling camp in the offseason. ... I’ve (wrestled multiple classes) all four years of high school. I’ve wrestled whatever weight class Coach (Josh Carter) has needed me.”

I need tickets to ... a Dallas Cowboys game.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Friday Night Lights.” It’s a fun movie to watch, and I like the sports aspect and the meaning it has.

If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... time control. You can stop time and freeze it go back or go forward. You can basically do anything you want.

The social media platform I use most is ... Twitter. There’s so much on it and you can connect with all your friends.

My biggest pet peeve is ... people who just talk a lot.

My best wrestling memory is ... when we got fourth at state as a team my freshman year. I remember we faced Shelbyville the first round, and we had to win to place. It ended up coming down to last match, and our guy ended up beating the kid who got fourth at the individual state tournament.

My most embarrassing wrestling memory is ... probably whenever I get tech falled.

Before a meet ... I pace around, keep my body loose and try not to focus on anything outside what I need to do.

After a meet ... I talk to Coach Carter, see what he has to say, then I sit, get some water and watch the rest of the meet.

In five years, I see myself ... definitely graduating college, probably after studying something in criminal justice.

Honorable mention: Sully Alwes, St. Joseph-Ogden wrestling; Justin Cardani, Centennial wrestling; Ethan Chow, Urbana swimming and diving; Graham Eighner, Hoopeston Area basketball; Sean Houpt, Danville basketball; Cody Miller, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin wrestling; Kyle Poll, Paxton-Buckley-Loda basketball; Lane Wagner, Danville boys’ swimming and diving; Latavius Winston, Rantoul basketball; Cameron Wise, Oakwood basketball.

sports@rantoulpress.com