Falcons go 2-2 in North/South Duals

FAIRBURY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team went 2-2 in Saturday’s North/South Duals at Prairie Central High School.

The Falcons defeated Argenta-Oreana 54-24.

Logan Benningfield pinned William Cutright-Workman in 2:56 in the 138-pound match. Jacob Horsch won via pinfall in 1:18 over Ruslan Turner in the 145-pound class and Calen Ragle pinned Collin Garner in 45 seconds in the 152-pound match.

Owen Duke pinned Mike Singleton in 23 seconds in the 195-pound match.

GCMS/Fisher defeated Riverton 45-24. Jacob Horsch pinned Dakota Ritter in 1:01 in the 152-pound match and Owen Duke won via 4-2 decision over Mike Miller in the 195-pound class.

In a 42-24 loss to Wilmington, Jacob (152 pounds) and Cale Horsch (106 pounds) each won via pinfall in 1:50 and 3:01, respectively.

Owen Duke claimed a victory via a 10-1 major decision in the 195-pound class while Lucas Chittick won via 4-1 decision over Connor Williams in the 160-pound match.

In a 49-27 loss to Monticello, Cale (106 pounds) and Jacob Horsch (145 pounds) each won via pinfall in 1:15 and 3:27, respectively.

Calen Ragle pinned Hunter Weeks in 3:43 in the 152-pound match while Kaden Gream won via 5:46 pinfall over Griffin Gustafson in the 120-pound class. Garrett Wright won the 220-pound match via 5-1 decision over Lonnie Jordan.



Taking down BH

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won 56-18 Thursday in a dual meet over Bismarck-Henning.

Jacob Horsch won via 16-0 technical fall in the 152-pound class. Calen Ragle won via 17-2 technical fall in the 145-pound weight division.

Owen Duke won via 1:57 pinfall in the 220-pound class. Lucas Chittick won via 9-6 decision in the 160-pound division.

Cole Maxey (120 pounds) pinned his opponent in 34 seconds while Cale Horsch (106) won via 1:54 pinfall. Logan (138) and Dylan Benningfield (182) won via 2:58 and 53-second pinfall, respectively.

In the 113-pound match, Andrew Ferguson won via 15-13 decision. Kaden Gream won via disqualification in the 126-pound class.

Drew Purvis won via 11-3 decision in the 132-pound match.

The Falcons will wrestle at the Prairie Central North/South Duals, which will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.

