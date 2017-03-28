Rantoul youth grapplers shine at state

DANVILLE — A pair of youth wrestlers from Rantoul shined at the 17th annual Midget State Championships, informally known as Midget State, March 18-19 at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.

Tallen Pawlak won his third straight state championship as the No. 1 seed in the 74-pound weight class.

Harlin “Brody” Cuppernell wrestled in the 115-pound weight class and lost just one match in the quarterfinals. He then battled back in the consolation rounds to take third place.

He placed sixth in the same tournament as a 9-year-old last year.

The Midget State championships feature wrestlers in the range of 8-10 years of age and is open to any wrestler that signs up.

Although there are no qualifying events to get into the tournament, it is still a state-level, elite tournament for younger wrestlers, which featured more than 600 wrestlers this year, according to Trackwrestling.

“They were both a part of our Rantoul Junior Eagles Wrestling Club before transferring to the Champaign Wrestling Club a couple years back,” said Rantoul Township High School wrestling coach Mark McCusker. “They are both super kids, and I can’t wait to have them wrestle for our high school.”

Pawlak, at 8 years old, was an undefeated state champion and the past two years has won the midget (10 years old and under) state championship.

He wrestled some the best wrestlers from all over Illinois but mostly the Chicagoland area. He has been wrestling for five years and his father, Tommy, says Tallen “loves it more than anything.”

Pawlak also qualified this year to go to the novice (11-12) state tournament as a 10-year-old but suffered an early defeat in the preliminary rounds.

“Making the novice tournament in Rockford is a huge accomplishment as a 10-year-old,” Tommy Pawlak said.

Both wrestlers are from Rantoul, but because of low numbers have to wrestler for the Champaign wrestling club.

“They have set a goal last year to promote this sport at school in hopes of turning Rantoul into a formidable wrestling community,” Tommy Pawlak said. “

Tallen has a dream of winning gold in the Olympics one day and trains eight months out of the year to make this dream come true one day.”

