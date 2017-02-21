Bright futures: Sophomores McCusker, Roseman look ahead to next season following state runs

Rantoul’s 138-pound wrestler Peter McCusker (top) went 2-2 at the Class 2A state finals and finished his season 36-6. That brings his career record to 59-7. The sophomore, who also qualified for state last year but had to bow out after coming down with mononucleosis, is looking to stay in the same weight class next year.

RANTOUL — They did not reach the medal rounds, but Peter McCusker and Nolan Roseman, both Rantoul Township High School Eagle sophomores, have an even brighter future than they had a past.

Both athletes finished their sophomore seasons at the state finals. One is hoping to jump up a couple of weight classes, while the other competitor is hoping to stay right where he is.

McCusker, who wrestles at 138 pounds for Rantoul, compiled a record of 2-2 at the state finals. In the first two years of his career, the sophomore has compiled a record of 59-7. He was 36-6 this year.

“I want to be at 138 pounds next year as well,” McCusker said. “I was disappointed in the state performance. I was a bit nervous.”

McCusker opened the state tournament with a pinfall win over Plano's Ivan Garcia, beating him at the 4:18 mark. When he pinned Garcia he was leading him by six points.

“We knew heading into the first match that the Plano kid was very aggressive,” Eagles coach Mark McCusker said. “We prepared for that, and Peter wrestled him very well.”

He won his other match in the first round of the consolation bracket, beating Rich South's Joe Green by major decision, topping him 10-2.

“I was pretty fired up after the loss,” McCusker said. “I was happy with the amount of points. I was able to get some back points and earn some points on top as well. In the match against Garcia, my offense was OK. I did enough to win, but I wish I could have done more.”

The sophomore was pinned in the quarterfinals and suffered a major decision loss to end his season. He was topped by Crystal Lake Central's Lenny Petersen by pinfall in 3:46. Belvidere North's Tyler Demo won a 14-5 major decision over McCusker to end his season.

“Petersen had some great offense, that is for sure,” McCusker said. “It was better than my defense. Every point that I managed to get, before he pinned me, I was given. Demo hit me with a cradle, which was a five-point move. I was a little bit too conservative in that match.”

Roseman compiled 40 wins this year, more than any other Rantoul wrestler. Roseman, the 132-pound wrestler, is hoping to grapple at 145 in one year. The 13-pound weight increase would be exactly what he did from his freshman to sophomore year. He qualified for state as a freshman at 120 pounds.

“I think I need to move up at least a couple of weight classes,” Roseman said. “I was closer to the top-ranked athletes than I thought I would be. But I wish the state finals would have gone better.”

Roseman started the state tournament with the toughest draw at 132 pounds. He faced the defending state champion and the top-ranked wrestler in the state in We Rachal of Chicago Washington. Rachel, who won a 9-3 decision over Roseman, would finish the state finals with his second state championship.

“Rachel showed me what a state champion wrestles like,” Roseman said. “He hit me with a couple of takedowns.”

Roseman's second match was against another opponent that earned a top-three medal, Ottawa's Micah Krueger, who topped Roseman 4-0 to eliminate him.

“I don't think that anyone in the state had to wrestle the eventual state champion and the bronze medalist in their first two matches,” Mark McCusker said. “He did well against two quality opponents.”

