Best ever: Smith finishes out illustrious career with 2nd-place finish

Rantoul’s 152-pound wrestler Demarius Smith (right) defeated Washington’s Kyle Goin in the Class 2A state semi-finals to advance to Saturday’s championship match. Smith fell 1-0 in that match. (Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette)

CHAMPAIGN — Rantoul senior Demarius Smith’s eyes were glassy as he stared ahead on the second-place step of the podium.

His finish was the best in Rantoul history for the second straight year, but his loss by a 1-0 decision in Saturday’s Class 2A 152-pound state championship match stung.

Whether he’ll eventually overcome the pain of the loss to appreciate his accomplishment was a question he didn’t have an answer to.

“I don’t know, honestly,” Smith said.

Smith didn’t have the recording of his last match with Highland’s Trent Rakers, a 4-2 setback. But he remembered plenty about his final opponent at this year’s state tournament, who escaped early in the third period to score the only point of the bout.

“I knew it was going to be a close match. I definitely knew I needed to get my offense off, which is something I obviously didn’t do,” he said. “I knew he was a really hard rider, and I knew in the third, he would choose down because I wasn’t very good at holding him down. He was going to try to get that one point, and I’d rather let him get this one point and get a reversal.”

Smith’s legacy at Rantoul is a strong one, and his accomplishments will stand on their own. But he couldn’t quite appreciate that Saturday.

“I’m blessed to come out and compete,” he said. “In that way, I’m completely blessed. It was a great experience being here. But not going home with one (championship) was just …”

He trailed off.

“It’s a legacy,” he said, “but I hope anyone who comes up after me can beat it.”



Friendly rivalry

Smith tried to expel the thought from his mind, but it kept sneaking back in.

His opponent in Friday night’s Class 2A 152-pound state wrestling semifinal was Washington’s Kyle Goin, his practice partner during club season and his close friend. The two go back and forth with messages on Snapchat every day.

And in the third period of a match that was tied 4-4, Smith was trying to crush his friend’s state championship dreams in order to preserve his own.

“Even though you don’t want it to, it does come into your head like, ‘This kid next to me that’s trying to take me down is one of my best friends, we both know each other’s wrestling and our personal lives,’ ” Smith said. “It definitely sneaks in there. ... To have to meet up in the state semifinals, I mean, at one end it’s heartbreaking, but at the other end, wrestling is wrestling.”

Smith pulled out the match by a 7-4 decision with an escape and a takedown to become the first Rantoul wrestler to ever compete for a state championship.

The second-ranked 152-pounder in Class 2A according to IllinoisMatmen.com, Smith beat No. 1 Jake Kirkman and Goin, who is ranked fourth, for the right to take on No. 3 Rakers in the final.

“As soon as I saw my draw, I was like, ‘If I do this, I’m going to no doubt be the best,’ ” he said. “I just knew right off the bat, ‘If I do this, there’s no doubt I’m the top 2A 152-pounder.’ ”

Remembering heartache

Smith watched the final wrestling match of his junior season over and over.

It would have been one thing to simply lose the state Class 2A 145-pound third-place match against a better opponent, he said.

But Smith, who was undefeated heading into last year’s state tournament, didn’t think he wrestled his best in a match in trailing 5-0 before losing 9-4 to Crystal Lake Central’s Michael Petersen.

That’s why the ever-critical Smith watched it repeatedly, taking pain to note the feeling in the pit of his stomach that hounded him last year.

“Every single time, I think of the feeling I had,” Smith said. “That’s something you never want to go back to. Coming into this tournament, I haven’t even thought of what it would be like if I did not go to the top of this tournament. I don’t ever want to have again.”

Smith could have been perfectly happy with a 14-4 win over Chicago St. Patrick’s Dan Baker in Thursday’s opening-round 152-pound bout in 2A despite deficiencies.

But that simply isn’t his style.

“My match, personally, is not at all how I wanted to come out,” said Smith, who is ranked No. 2 at 152 pounds by illinoismatmen.com. “I came out a little slow and a little lazy. Hopefully that improves over the next couple of days.”



Not alone

Smith wasn’t alone among Rantoul wrestlers in Friday’s quarterfinals, which has been a rarity for the Eagles over the last few decades.

In his state debut, Rantoul sophomore Peter McCusker won his opening match at 138 pounds with a third-period pin of Plano’s Ivan Garcia. This was after missing last year’s postseason because of a bout with mononucleosis.

“I was a little nervous to begin with, but I tried to stick to what I knew,” McCusker said. “It’s my first time, and I didn’t really know what to expect.”

McCusker and fellow Rantoul state qualifier Nolan Roseman, who lost his opening-round matchup at 132 pounds to No. 1 We Rachal of Chicago Washington, are integral to Smith’s success. The trio has wrestled together for years, with McCusker and Smith beginning in the Rantoul kids’ club a decade ago and Roseman joining a few years later.

While their backgrounds overlap, they’re different wrestlers. Roseman is a faster, stronger grappler, whereas McCusker is more defensive. And that’s a boon for all three, Smith said.

“Our wrestling styles are stark opposites,” he said. “Watching us wrestle, you’d never know we were practice partners or came from the same place. … I get two different-style looks every day at practice.”

While Rantoul doesn’t have a rich wrestling tradition, Smith doesn’t think it’s irregular for this group of Eagles to envision success.

“It’s expected,” he said. “We’ve been wrestling since we were kids. To have all three down here, it feels pretty good, but it’s also expected.”

