Four score: Quartet of Eagles wrestlers shine in Class 2A regional

(L-R): Rantoul wrestling head coach Mark McCusker, his son Peter McCusker, Nolan Roseman, Demarius Smith, Seth Sprandel and coach April Danbacher traveled to Urbana for a Class 2A regional. Peter McCusker, Roseman and Smith all won championships, and Sprandel captured a third-place crown.

URBANA — Three out of four isn’t bad. Three out of four championships that is.

The Rantoul Township High School Eagles wrestling team advanced four athletes to the Illinois High School Association Class 2A Mascoutah Sectionals, which take place on Friday and Saturday.

Of the four athletes that advanced, three were Urbana Regional champions. Some of those regional champions made it to the top spot on the podium much easier than others.

“Nolan Roseman, Peter McCusker and Demarius Smith have been showing all year they could do this,” Eagles coach Mark McCusker said. “I think all three have a great chance to move from the sectionals to the state finals.”

Roseman, who is two wins from earning his 40th win of the year, won his three matches in short order. The sophomore, who wrestles at 132 pounds, scored 23.5 team points while going 3-0. He is 38-3 overall this year.

“I was pretty happy with the regionals, especially with the amount of takedowns I had,” Roseman said. “I feel pretty good about sectionals. Last year I made it to state, but three things are different about me this year. I am in better condition, my wrestling knowledge is better, and I have much more confidence.”

Roseman won his quarterfinal match and the semifinal match by pinfall. In the championship match at 132 pounds, he defeated Decatur Eisenhower’s Cody Riley at the 2:51 mark. He topped Champaign Central’s Aaron Ntumba by pinfall at the 1:06 mark in the quarterfinal match.

Sandwiched between the two pinfalls was Roseman’s technical fall win over Isaiah Lopez, a Danville wrestler. The match was stopped at the 4:31 mark, when Roseman was boasting a 16-0 lead.

McCusker wrestled three matches to earn his regional title — or 2 1/3 matches if you are keeping track.

McCusker is 32-3 after wrestling two complete matches and a portion of the championship match before earning a medical forfeit against Mt. Zion’s Tyler Bennett at 138 pounds.

“I really wish that final match had went longer,” Peter McCusker said. “I did not want it to end like that. I wanted to wrestle a complete title match. I wanted to see what he had.

“I hope I can win the sectional. I know there are some good athletes, like the athlete from Carbondale.”

McCusker scored 27 team points. He started the tournament with a bye. He then topped Champaign Central’s Quinzel Smith by technical fall at the 2:15 mark of the match. At that point in the quarterfinal match, the sophomore was leading 17-2. He topped Westville’s Koby Carrell by pinfall at the 43 second mark in the semifinals.

Rantoul’s 152-pound grappler, Demarius Smith, rolled to 30-0 at the regional. Smith only wrestled one match, beating Mahomet-Seymour’s Lucas Morgan by major decision in the semifinals. He won a 19-6 decision over his Bulldog foe. Smith would receive a bye in the first round, and in the finals, Dalton Hall of Champaign Central gave Smith the win by injury default.

“I wanted to wrestle more than one match,” said Smith, who is ranked third in the state at 152 pounds. “Every week is a chance for me to improve. I am looking forward to wrestling more matches at the sectionals.”

Seth Sprandel finished third in the regionals.

sports@rantoulpress.com