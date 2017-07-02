Athlete of the Week: Seth Sprandel

URBANA — From the start to the finish, the Illinois High School Association Class 2A Regional at Urbana was full of surprises for Seth Sprandel.

Pleasant surprises.

The Rantoul Township High School Eagle junior entered the regional as the fourth seed at 195 pounds. Not a great seeding, but he proved he was more than up for the task. The first three finishers qualify for the sectional.

“We honestly thought that Seth could just have easily been the three seed,” Eagles coach Mark McCusker said. “It worked to his favor, and he went after it. He did what he needed to do to get through to sectionals.”

Sprandel would rumble through the regional with a 3-1 mark and is now 20-20 on the year. His lone loss in the regional was to the eventual regional champion, Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Crowley. Crowley pinned Sprandel in 32 seconds in the semifinal round, which forced Sprandel to wrestle an additional match.

“Hunter has beaten me twice this season,” Sprandel said. “I lasted a big longer this time against him than last time. I was not expecting to be the fourth seed, and I think the fact that I had seen so many of them before helped me. I am extremely happy that I made it to the sectional.”

He opened up the Urbana Regional by downing Westville's Griffin Dombroskie 7-6. After the semifinal loss to Crowley, he pinned his next two opponents. He topped Champaign Centennial's Dawsen Wade in 1:25. The third-place match lasted only one second longer, as Sprandel faced Dombroski again, beating him at the 1:26 mark by pinfall.

At the beginning of the year, Sprandel's goals were to finish with more wins than losses, get out of the regionals and maintain a weight of 195 pounds. Now that he is in the sectionals, the junior has some definite goals.

“I want to make it to state,” Sprandel said. “I want to win a couple of matches at the sectional and finish in the top four.”

The top four will get a chance to compete at the IHSA Class 2A State Finals, which will be held at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois.

Sprandel, who would like to move up to 220 pounds next year, knows that the sectional will be an invaluable experience for the future.

The junior also plays football for Rantoul during the fall months. During the spring months, he continues to wrestle, competing in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman Tournaments.

