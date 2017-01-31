Eagles' Smith stays unbeaten, takes down top-ranked wrestler

Rantoul wrestler Demarius Smith remained undefeated on the year with another strong week. Smith, who is now 26-0, defeated Washington’s Kyle Goin, the No. 1 ranked IHSA Class 2A wrestler at 152 pounds.

RANTOUL — The wrestling season keeps rolling along and Demarius Smith keeps adding victories.

But last week, not only did the 152-pound grappler add six more wins to boost his record to an impressive 26-0 on the year, he probably had the most high-profile win of the season.

Smith won a 14-2 decision over Kyle Goin, Washington’s 152-pounder. At the time of the match, Goin was the top-ranked Illinois High School Association Class 2A wrestler in Illinois. Not to mention, a good friend of Smith’s.

“I felt good about the win, but it was also very tough wrestling someone that I consider one of my best friends,” said Smith, who was ranked third in the state at the time of the match. “The win definately fired me up. I feel great about state right now.”

His victory over Goin was the only win for Rantoul against Washington. Washington, one of the top teams in the state, won a 72-4 decision over the Eagles.

It was Smith’s only victory at 152 pounds. His five other wins on the week all occurred at 160 pounds. He pinned his five other opponents, which were from St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin Sibley/Fisher.

“Demarius was domainate and showed he is ready for state,” Eagles coach Mark McCusker said. “Against Goin, I think he thought he could win. But the margin of victory was quite a bit.”

Rantoul would defeat the PBL Panthers during the week, beating them 71-6.

The Eagles, who used the week not only to gain some experience but to work one weight class up from their assigned weight, would suffer defeats against SJO (51-22), St. Thomas More (36-33) and GCMS/F (58-22) besides the aforementioned Washington.

“I was disappointed in the second part of the Okaw Valley Conference Duals,” McCusker said. “I think if we had a full squad, it would have been a bit different. I hope over the years, we get some more numbers and depth. I would love to have more athletes on this team.”

Other than Smith, Peter McCusker and Nolan Roseman finished with 5-1 records on the week.

Roseman wrestled at 138 pounds once and earned a major decision. He earned three pinfall wins and a technical fall victory at 132 pounds. His lone loss was by pinfall to Washington.

“I am looking forward to the next few weeks,” said Roseman, who is 33-3. “I want to make it to state, but the most recent thing is the regional title. I want to win that this Saturday. I know most of the teams that are in the regional, but I don’t know all the wrestlers. I just want to go out there and wrestle my match.”

Kameren Goodell won three matches at three different weight classes. He won by pinfall over St. Joe at 152 pounds. He won a forfeit victory at 138 pounds and another forfeit win at 145.

In their lone win of the week, other than the wins by Smith, McCusker, Roseman and Goodell, the Eagles earned eight other wins by forfeit.

Laci Gill (113 pounds), Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez (120), Kevin Angel (170), Colby Cornwell (182), Seth Sprandel (195), Nory Stewart (220) and Lucas Bertram (285) all won forfeit victories.

“I loved having a week like thi before we get to the upcoming state series,” Mark McCusker said. “We want Nolan to tweak a few things before regionals.”

