Athlete of the Week: Peter McCusker

Rantoul’s Peter McCusker (top) had a huge week, including a defeat of the eighth-ranked wrestler in Class 1A, going 5-1 to improve to 29-3 on the season.

RANTOUL — Peter McCusker can roll to a victory for the Rantoul Township High School Eagles wrestling team.

It did not matter if the sophomore was wrestling at 138 pounds or 145 pounds, McCusker posted a 5-1 mark, while wrestling three matches at 145 pounds and three others at 138 pounds.

“When I wrestle a 145-pounder, it helps me to adapt to the stronger wrestlers,” McCusker said. “Over the last few weeks, I have been more aggressive on the mat. To win those tough matches, you have to be on the offensive and push the other guy.”

During the six-match week, McCusker earned three victories by pinfall, one by technical fall and one by decision. Three of the wins were over opponents that had earned all-state status one year ago or are currently ranked in the state when McCusker earned victories over them.

At a triangular outing held at RTHS, he defeated Jacob Parrish, who earned all-state status for Paxton-Buckley-Loda one year ago. Earlier in the outing between Gibson City-Melvin Sibley/Fisher, PBL and Rantoul, he pinned Jacob Horsch of GCMS/Fisher. Like Parrish, Horsch had also also earned honorable mention all-state status in Class 1A in 2016.

While those two victories were big at 138 pounds, arguably his biggest win of the week came over Prairie Central's Simon Schuler. He downed Schuler, who is ranked eighth among Illinois High School Association Class 1A wrestlers at 145 pounds.

“We were hoping Peter would pick up where he left off last year,” said Mark McCusker, Peter's father and Rantoul's head coach. “I think he has done exactly that. This week, he had some matches against some quality opponents. I wanted to use the regular season as a learning experience. If they are going to make mistakes, I wanted them to make them now.”

In the final portion of the Okaw Valley Conference Duals, McCusker earned two more victories, earning pinfall victories over a St. Joseph-Ogden wrestler and a St. Thomas More wrestler. Both victories occurred at 145 pounds.

His lone loss of the week was to Washington's Dalton Jensen, who is the No. 4-ranked 145-pound wrestler in Class 2A. McCusker lost a 7-4 decision while wrestling one class up once again.

McCusker, now 29-3 overall, will compete in the Urbana Class 2A Regionals on Saturday. Rantoul has one regular season outing left on Tuesday night before starting the postseason.

“I did not know what to expect this year," said McCusker, who was 23-1 as a freshman before an illness ended his season. “I am happy with the record, but my main goal is to make it to state. I don't want to just make it, I want to make it and accomplish something. I want to be on the medal stand.”

