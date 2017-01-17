LeRoy squeezes past GCMS/Fisher wrestlers

- Our Sites
FISHER — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team lost 36-35 Friday to LeRoy/Tri-Valley.
Calen Ragle won via 1:09 pinfall in the 126-pound match while Jacob Horsch pinned his 145-pound opponent in 1:51.
In the 182-pound match, Hayden Workman won via 15-3 major decision. Austin Pinaire won the 113-pound match via 11-3 major decision while Owen Duke won the 195-pound match via 1-0 decision.
Cole Maxey (106 pounds) and Alex Rosenbaum (285 pounds) each won by forfeit.
Results
106 pounds — Cole Maxey (G) won by forfeit.
113 — Austin Pinaire (G) maj. dec. Cassidy, 11-3.
120 — Double forfeit.
126 — Calen Ragle (G) pinned Kofoed, 1:09.
132 — Schaefer (L) pinned Blanck, 2:56.
138 — Bennett (L) pinned Kasper, 1:38.
145 — Jacob Horsch (G) pinned Cornwell, 1:51.
152 — Bullington (L) pinned Chittick, 1:04.
160 — Conaty (L) pinned Kean, 2:51.
170 — Woolridge (L) pinned Trantina, 3:54.
182 — Hayden Workman (G) maj. dec. Cooper, 15-3.
195 — Owen Duke (G) dec. Wiggins, 1-0.
220 — Lamont (L) pinned Wright, 3:14.
285 — Alex Rosenbaum (G) won by forfeit.
