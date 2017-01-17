Eagles find tough competition at Marty Williams Invite; Smith wins 152-pound title

MAHOMET — Rantoul Township High School wrestling coach Mark McCusker has long been looking for a wrestling invitational that would be a test before the drive for the state finals began.

He found one in the Mahomet-Seymour-hosted Marty Williams Invitational.

He stumbled on the meet because of the weather. As of Friday afternoon, the Eagles were slated to head to Urbana for their invitational. But, with inclement weather on the horizon and teams pulling out of Urbana, the invitational hosted by the Tigers was ultimately canceled.

“Our athletic director (Travis Flesner) called Mahomet-Seymour at about 3:45 p.m. (on Friday),” McCusker said. “They knew that we were a possibility and teams were canceling out of Mahomet-Seymour as well. Especially if they had to come up from the south.”

By 5 p.m., the Urbana Invitational was canceled, and the Eagles were on their way to M-S the following day. It could not have worked out better for the Eagles, who got the test they were looking for.

Rantoul finished 11th with 273.5 points. Naperville Central, an IHSA Class 3A school, won the team title with 574 points.

Only one RTHS athlete, 152-pound grappler Demarius Smith, emerged with an individual championship. Smith, who is now 19-0 on the season, defeated Mason Sauseda of Bishop MaNamara by decision, earning an 8-2 decision. Sauseda slipped to 20-6 with the loss.

“Sauseda gave Demarius a tough test,” McCusker said. “Demarius is in great shape, but his conditioning will get even better.”

To earn a title match against Sauseda, Smith posted two technical falls and two pinfall victories. He defeated Mahomet-Seymour’s Cory Haberman by tech fall. The match was called at the 3:13 mark, when Smith had a lead of 16-1. He also downed Normal West’s Isaac Hagberg by tech fall. At the 5:39 mark of the quarterfinal match, Smith boasted a lead of 19-3.

He also pinned St. Laurence’s Xavier Roa and Riverton’s Noah Foremen. He pinned Roa at the 51-second mark and Foreman at the 1:23 mark. He finished with 63 team points.

Peter McCusker reached the title match as well, but lost to Naperville Central’s Jake Keating in the 138-pound division. Keating is undefeated on the year and beat McCusker by pinfall at the 1:39 mark. McCusker has lost only twice this year, and the loss to Keating was his first pinfall loss this year. He is 22-2. He scored 53.5 points.

En route to the title match, McCusker topped Normal West’s Chad Lawyer and Metamora’s Connor Bernitt by pinfall. He defeated Lawyer at the 1:05 mark and Bernitt at 2:58. He also had a technical fall win over Pontiac’s Max Schertz. The match was stopped at the 2:43 mark, when the McCusker had a lead of 18-2. McCusker earned a bye in the first round.

“Peter will learn from this loss,” said Mark McCusker, his father as well as his head coach. “It was not an ideal situation for Peter, but that is what the regular season is for.”

Nolan Roseman, a sophomore, won his final match of the day, finishing fifth and scoring 39 team points for the Eagles.

Like McCusker at 138 pounds, Roseman earned a bye in the first round. He then went to work and won his second round match, beating Bloomington’s Julian

Montenegro by pinfall at 3:36. He was topped by pinfall by Metamora’s Mitchel Ohl at the 3:16 mark. He defeated Naperville Central’s Nick Keating by decision for fifth. He won a 13-11 decision.

He topped Roger Mendiola, a Bloomington wrestler, by major decision, beating him 17-7 to earn a spot in the fifth place match.

Rantoul’s 195-pound wrestler Seth Sprandel was the other Eagle in the top 10. He finished 10th and scored 26 team points. He lost the ninth place match to Andrew’s Wasam Shuaibi by pinfall. Shauaibi pinned him at the 32 second mark of the match.

“Nolan was hoping to wrestler for a higher place,” Mark McCusker said. “He got in a bad position that he could not get out of. Seth did a nice job for us. He came out agressive and was able to do some things that we worked on in practice.”

All of the RTHS Eagle wrestlers placed in the top 20. Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez (120 pounds), Kameren Goodell (145), Anthony Nash (106), Dominick Santiago (220) and Garet Kinnett (160) all won their final matches of the day.

Gordillo-Vasquez earned a decision over Champaign Centennial’s Santino Lindsay, beating him 15-10 to take 11th. Goodell defeated Centennial’s Michael Moore by pinfall at the 1:32 mark to secure 13th.

Nash earned a by injury default when Byron’s Jacob Larson could not wrestle in the 15th place match. Santiago earned a bye to win the 15th place match.

Kinnett took 19th with a pinfall victory over Champaign Central’s Jacob Lo. He pinned him at the 37 second mark.

Josh Wilborn earned 14th at 126 pounds. He was pinned by St. Thomas More’s Drew Dobbins 35 seconds into the match. Kevin Angel took 18th at 160 pounds. He lost the 17th place match to Naperville Central’s Zeke Hill. Hill pinned Angel at the 1:23 mark.

