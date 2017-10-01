Smith, Roseman win individual titles; Eagles take 2nd place at Bragging Rights Tournament

CRETE — Rantoul Township High School wrestling coach Mark McCusker probably was not shocked that two of his premier wrestlers, Demarius Smith and Nolan Roseman, won their respective weight classes on Saturday at the Crete Monee-hosted Bragging Rights Varsity Tournament.

But what shocked him is that in the competitive meet, the Eagles finished second overall. while the host school won the team title.

“It was a great showing for us,” McCusker said. “If anyone would have predicted a top three finish as a team, I would have thought they were crazy. I wanted the athletes to get some tough competition, and we did much better than I thought we would.”

Proving once again that he was not working by the hour, Smith, who improved to 14-0 with four consecutive victories, spent less than six minutes on the mat.

After receiving a first-round bye, the 152-pounder eventually defeated Phoenix Military Academy’s Miguel Apreza by pinfall at the 2:59 mark of the contest. To earn the right to wrestle Apreza, he downed Curie Metropolitan’s Edgar Gomez and Crete-Monee’s Matt Simpson, who was on Crete-Monee’s B Team. He downed Gomez in 2:16 and Simpson at the 0:19 mark.

“When I hit the mat, I am always expecting to win,” said Smith, who continues to be ranked among the top three wrestlers in the IHSA Class 2A in his weight class. “I just want to face the best competition that I can, and I am excited about the Urbana Tournament next week.”

Roseman, like Smith, received a bye in the first round. He then earned a technical fall victory over Christian Waights. When the match was stopped, Roseman held a 16-1 lead. In the semifinal match, he pinned Kennedy’s Daniel Gailbraith in nine seconds.

The title match at 132 pounds did not last much longer. He pinned Phoenix Military Academy’s Kevin Rodriguez in 42 seconds. With the wins, Roseman improved to 24-1.

In addition to those two champions, the Eagles had five other athletes who lost only one match and thus wrestled for third place. All of the athletes won their third-place matches.

At 182 pounds, Jacob Curtis won his third-place match by pinfall. It did not get out of the first period as Curtis, who improved to 6-6 on the season, won at 1:28 by defeating Dunbar’s Kayvon Graham. He defeated St. Rita’s Nolan Rowling at 1:12 by pinfall and lost a 7-3 decision to Crete-Monee’s Dabion Couch, who eventually won the 182-pound title.

“I was hoping to do a bit better,” Curtis said. “Both my offense and my defense was a bit off. The last match was decent for me. I was able to shoot on him, take him down and pin him.”

Seth Sprandel accomplished the same feat at 195 pounds. After receiving a bye in the opening round, he defeated Curie Metropolitan’s Luis Cervantes 10-3 in the quarterfinal. He was pinned by Dunbar’s Tyree Taylor at 1:26 in the semifinals. In the third-place match, he defeated Evan Gates, Lindblom Math and Science Academy’s entrant by pinfall at 2:08. Sprandel is 10-7.

Anthony Nash was 2-1 at 106 pounds and defeated Jameison Katz of St. Ignatius at the 44-second mark for third place. His other win was in the quarterfinal as he downed Kennedy’s Fatime Nezirovski by pinfall 46 seconds into the match. He lost to Crete-Monee’s Curtis Pointer by pinfall at 1:30 in the semifinal match. Nash has a record of 16-8.

Peter McCusker wrestled only two matches en route to earning third at 138 pounds. After earning two byes, in the first round and the quarterfinal round, the 138-pound grappler lost a 9-6 decision to Crete Monee’s Chrisitan Hall. He finished the day with a pinfall win over Crete-Monee’s Kintrell James, who was representing the B team. He won the match at the 3:04 mark. McCusker is 19-1.

Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez earned third place when Curie Metropolitan’s Maria Costilla was unable to wrestle because of an injury. He earned byes in the first two rounds at 120 pounds. He lost by technical fall in the semifinal round as he was topped by Isiah Castile of Crete-Monee. The match was stopped when the score had reached 18-2. He is 9-8.

Kameren Goodell (145 pounds) and Kevin Angel (170 pounds) both earned fifth place for the Eagles.

Goodell finished the tournament with a 4-1 mark and defeated Juan Zaragoza of Curie Metropolitan by pinfall in the fifth place match. He made short work of Zaragoza, pinning him at 47 seconds.

Angel earned his fifth place finish by pinning Crete-Monee B Team wrestler Aushion Cunningham at 4:28. Goodell is 11-8, while Angel is 3-1.

The Eagles got back into action Tuesday at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Results were not available at press time. They have another scheduled meet on Saturday at the 38th annual Urbana Invitational.

