Falcons win Bomber Classic title

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
ARGENTA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won the Bomber Classic Friday at Argenta-Oreana High School.
The Falcons scored a 230 ½ while Rochester came in second place with a score of 210 ½, followed by Monticello (162 ½), Decatur Eisenhower (144) and Camp Point (129 ½).
Hayden Workman pinned Decatur Eisenhower’s Stephon Ball in 50 seconds to win the 182-pound championship.
Workman reached the championship match by winning via 7-2 decision over Monticello’s Hunter LeConte in the quarterfinals and pinning Riverton’s Hunter Ritter in 1:24.
At 113 pounds, Ezra Elliott of Hoopeston Area pinned Austin Pinaire in 1:42 in the championship match.
Pinaire won via 24-11 major decision over Eisenhower’s Darwin Hackman in the quarterfinals and pinned Davion Deberry of Decatur MacArthur in 3:38 in the semifinals.
Rochester’s Mason Ross won via 4-2 decision over Dakota Matthews in the championship match of the 120-pound bracket.
Matthews reached the title match by winning via 3:57 technical fall over Monticello’s Grant Strode in the quarterfinals before winning via 12-4 major decision over Camp Point’s Evan Myers in the semifinals.
Quincy Notre Dame’s Zach Haley pinned Jacob Horsch in 30 seconds in the championship match of the 138-pound bracket.
Horsch pinned Camp Point’s Jonathan Foote in 4:26 in the quarterfinals before winning via 5-4 decision over Eisenhower’s Cody Riley in the semifinals.
At 220 pounds, Jeremy Opp of Pickneyville pinned Owen Duke in 5:46 in the championship match.
Duke pinned Rochester’s Connor Sweeney in 1:12 in the quarterfinals and Argenta-Oreana’s Zach Lane in 3:01 in the semifinals.
At 285 pounds, Alex Rosenbaum pinned Trevor Rutledge of Camp Point in 50 seconds in the third-place match.
Rosenbaum pinned Decatur MacArthur’s Tyson Smith in 1:09 in the quarterfinals before losing to Eisenhower’s Caleb Guise via 5-0 decision in the semifinals.
Illini Bluffs’s Jake Larson pinned Preston Braaten in 1:21 in the third-place match of the 145-pound bracket.
Braaten pinned Argenta-Oreana’s Josh Fawley in 1:23 in the quarterfinals before losing via 13-7 in the semifinals to Hoopeston Area’s Christian Chandler.
At 170 pounds, Rochester’s Nick Mararin pinned Jared Tantina in 3:06 in the third-place match.
Trantina pinned Hoopeston Area’s Austin Linares in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals before losing via 46-second pinfall to Charleston’s Kevin Reddish in the semifinals.
In the fifth-place match of the 126-pound bracket, Calen Ragle pinned Elijah Venecia of Hoopeston Area in 1:27.
After pinning Illini Bluffs’ Cameron Young in 1:15 and losing via 18-1 technical fall in 3:34 to Camp Point’s Chayse Houston in the quarterfinals, Ragle defeated teammate Ethan Duke – who lost in the first round via one-minute pinfall to Rochester’s Mason Brown – via 5:50 pinfall in the wrestleback quarterfinals.
Ragle then pinned Pinckneyville’s Ryder Parson in 1:20 in the wrestleback semfinals.
At 152 pounds, Bradley Jobe of Camp Point won via 5-2 decision over Lucas Chittick I nthe fifth-place match.
Chittick won via 8-2 decision over Pinckneyville’s Luke Zelasko in the first round before losing via 9-2 decision to Illini Bluffs’s Ryan Hoffstatter in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, Chittick pinned Illini Bluffs’ Drake Koehl in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals before winning via 3-1 decision to Argenta-Oreana’s Michael Wallick.
Monticello’s Jack Spence won via 4-2 decision in double overtime over Payton Kean in the fifth-place match of the 160-pound bracket.
In the first round, Kean won via 16-14 decision over Argenta-Oreana’s Mekail Stanley. Eisenhower’s Lomell Barbee pinned Kean in 45 seconds in the quarterfinals.
In wrestlebacks, Kean pinned Charleston’s Jed Mckinney in 1:42 in the quarterfinals before winning via 14-2 major decision over Rochester’s Paul Seitz in the semifinals.
At 195 pounds, Michael Patton of Warrensburg-Latham pinned Darrin Brown in 45 seconds in the fifth-place match.
After losing via 1:33 pinfall to Monticello’s Nick Wassom in the quarterfinals, Brown had a bye through both the wrestleback quarterfinals and semifinals.
At 106 pounds, Cole Maxey pinned Eisenhower’s Cheyanna Bork in 57 seconds in the seventh-place match.
After losing to Rochester’s Logan Peters via 1:01 pinfall in the quarterfinals, Maxey pinned Dwight’s Jaxson Tamowski in 1:11 in the wrestleback quarterfinals before losing via 4-2 decision to Riverton’s James Raycraft in the wrestleback semifinals.
At 132 pounds, Branden Blanck pinned Davis Brumbaugh of Warrensburg-Latham in 3:58 in the seventh-place match.
Blanck won via 14-4 major decision in the first round over Brumbaugh before losing via 2:41 pinfall to Riverton’s Micah Weiss. In the wrestleback quarterfinals, Blanck won via 13-10 decision over Pinckneyville’s Emilee Baker before losing via 1:48 pinfall to Monticello’s Max Jarvis in the wrestleback semifinals.
The Falcons hosted a meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Mahomet-Seymour.
sports@rantoulpress.com
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.