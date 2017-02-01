Falcons win Bomber Classic title

The Gibson City-Melvin Sibley/Fisher wrestling team won the Bomber Classic at Argenta-Oreana High School last week.

ARGENTA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won the Bomber Classic Friday at Argenta-Oreana High School.

The Falcons scored a 230 ½ while Rochester came in second place with a score of 210 ½, followed by Monticello (162 ½), Decatur Eisenhower (144) and Camp Point (129 ½).

Hayden Workman pinned Decatur Eisenhower’s Stephon Ball in 50 seconds to win the 182-pound championship.

Workman reached the championship match by winning via 7-2 decision over Monticello’s Hunter LeConte in the quarterfinals and pinning Riverton’s Hunter Ritter in 1:24.

At 113 pounds, Ezra Elliott of Hoopeston Area pinned Austin Pinaire in 1:42 in the championship match.

Pinaire won via 24-11 major decision over Eisenhower’s Darwin Hackman in the quarterfinals and pinned Davion Deberry of Decatur MacArthur in 3:38 in the semifinals.

Rochester’s Mason Ross won via 4-2 decision over Dakota Matthews in the championship match of the 120-pound bracket.

Matthews reached the title match by winning via 3:57 technical fall over Monticello’s Grant Strode in the quarterfinals before winning via 12-4 major decision over Camp Point’s Evan Myers in the semifinals.

Quincy Notre Dame’s Zach Haley pinned Jacob Horsch in 30 seconds in the championship match of the 138-pound bracket.

Horsch pinned Camp Point’s Jonathan Foote in 4:26 in the quarterfinals before winning via 5-4 decision over Eisenhower’s Cody Riley in the semifinals.

At 220 pounds, Jeremy Opp of Pickneyville pinned Owen Duke in 5:46 in the championship match.

Duke pinned Rochester’s Connor Sweeney in 1:12 in the quarterfinals and Argenta-Oreana’s Zach Lane in 3:01 in the semifinals.

At 285 pounds, Alex Rosenbaum pinned Trevor Rutledge of Camp Point in 50 seconds in the third-place match.

Rosenbaum pinned Decatur MacArthur’s Tyson Smith in 1:09 in the quarterfinals before losing to Eisenhower’s Caleb Guise via 5-0 decision in the semifinals.

Illini Bluffs’s Jake Larson pinned Preston Braaten in 1:21 in the third-place match of the 145-pound bracket.

Braaten pinned Argenta-Oreana’s Josh Fawley in 1:23 in the quarterfinals before losing via 13-7 in the semifinals to Hoopeston Area’s Christian Chandler.

At 170 pounds, Rochester’s Nick Mararin pinned Jared Tantina in 3:06 in the third-place match.

Trantina pinned Hoopeston Area’s Austin Linares in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals before losing via 46-second pinfall to Charleston’s Kevin Reddish in the semifinals.

In the fifth-place match of the 126-pound bracket, Calen Ragle pinned Elijah Venecia of Hoopeston Area in 1:27.

After pinning Illini Bluffs’ Cameron Young in 1:15 and losing via 18-1 technical fall in 3:34 to Camp Point’s Chayse Houston in the quarterfinals, Ragle defeated teammate Ethan Duke – who lost in the first round via one-minute pinfall to Rochester’s Mason Brown – via 5:50 pinfall in the wrestleback quarterfinals.

Ragle then pinned Pinckneyville’s Ryder Parson in 1:20 in the wrestleback semfinals.

At 152 pounds, Bradley Jobe of Camp Point won via 5-2 decision over Lucas Chittick I nthe fifth-place match.

Chittick won via 8-2 decision over Pinckneyville’s Luke Zelasko in the first round before losing via 9-2 decision to Illini Bluffs’s Ryan Hoffstatter in the quarterfinals. In wrestlebacks, Chittick pinned Illini Bluffs’ Drake Koehl in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals before winning via 3-1 decision to Argenta-Oreana’s Michael Wallick.

Monticello’s Jack Spence won via 4-2 decision in double overtime over Payton Kean in the fifth-place match of the 160-pound bracket.

In the first round, Kean won via 16-14 decision over Argenta-Oreana’s Mekail Stanley. Eisenhower’s Lomell Barbee pinned Kean in 45 seconds in the quarterfinals.

In wrestlebacks, Kean pinned Charleston’s Jed Mckinney in 1:42 in the quarterfinals before winning via 14-2 major decision over Rochester’s Paul Seitz in the semifinals.

At 195 pounds, Michael Patton of Warrensburg-Latham pinned Darrin Brown in 45 seconds in the fifth-place match.

After losing via 1:33 pinfall to Monticello’s Nick Wassom in the quarterfinals, Brown had a bye through both the wrestleback quarterfinals and semifinals.

At 106 pounds, Cole Maxey pinned Eisenhower’s Cheyanna Bork in 57 seconds in the seventh-place match.

After losing to Rochester’s Logan Peters via 1:01 pinfall in the quarterfinals, Maxey pinned Dwight’s Jaxson Tamowski in 1:11 in the wrestleback quarterfinals before losing via 4-2 decision to Riverton’s James Raycraft in the wrestleback semifinals.

At 132 pounds, Branden Blanck pinned Davis Brumbaugh of Warrensburg-Latham in 3:58 in the seventh-place match.

Blanck won via 14-4 major decision in the first round over Brumbaugh before losing via 2:41 pinfall to Riverton’s Micah Weiss. In the wrestleback quarterfinals, Blanck won via 13-10 decision over Pinckneyville’s Emilee Baker before losing via 1:48 pinfall to Monticello’s Max Jarvis in the wrestleback semifinals.

The Falcons hosted a meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Mahomet-Seymour.

