Eagles post 5-4 mark at STM Tournament; Smith earns Most Outstanding Wrestler in Pool B

Rantoul freshman wrestler Anthony Nash, top, won six matches at the two-day St. Thomas More Tournament last week.

DANVILLE — For the Rantoul Township High School Eagles, the St. Thomas More Tournament was a mixed bag.

At least the second day of the tournament was much better than the first.

The first day of the tournament, the Eagles finished with a 1-4 mark. During the second day, they were 4-0, as they wrestled in the consolation bracket. They finished the nine-match tournament, which was held at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville, with a 5-4 mark.

Rantoul is 11-7 on the season.

“The first day was not what I had expected at all,” Rantoul’s first-year head coach Mark McCusker said. “I thought we would be 3-2 or 2-3 at the worst. I am happy with the way we rebounded on the second day. It was a learning experience for us and a great learning experience for a young team.”

The three athletes that entered the meet with undefeated records, Demarius Smith, Peter McCusker and Nolan Roseman lost just one match between them.

Smith, who was named the Outstanding Wrestler of Pool B, won nine matches — all at 152 pounds. He earned three forfeit victories, and the other six were pinfall wins.

Smith pinned four athletes in the first period.

With the nine wins, Smith, who earned fourth place at 145 pounds one year ago, is 11-0 at 152 pounds.

“There were some great wrestlers, but Demarius looked really smooth,” McCusker said. “He worked hard and looked good doing it. He overmatched his competitors.”

Peter McCusker is still undefeated and even stepped up in weight on two occasions.

The 138-pound wrestler, who wrestled seven times in two days, won four of his matches by pinfall at that weight. He would win two more by pinfall at 145 pounds and another by decision at 138 pounds. His other two victories were by forfeit.

With the nine victories, the sophomore improved to 18-0 on the year. He is within five victories of his total of one year ago as he finished 23-1 one year ago.

Roseman, who entered the tournament with a 12-0 mark, was credited with seven wins, against one defeat, won four matches by pinfall, all within the first period at 132 pounds. He also had a technical fall against another athlete, and he earned two forfeit victories as well.

He lost for the first time this season and now has a record of 19-1 on the year.

Freshman Anthony Nash won six matches in the two-day tournament. He achieved two pinfall victories at 106 pounds and one at 113 pounds and won three others by forfeit. He lost three others by pinfall and finished with a 6-3 mark over the two days.

“(The tournament) was a test of my endurance,” Nash said. “I need to be more aggressive, but I am pretty happy with how the year is going so far.”

At 120 pounds, Alexis Gordillo-Vasques earned five victories, four of which were forfeits, while one was a pinfall. Kameren Goodell had four victories at 145 pounds.

He pinned two opponents and earned two forfeits.

Garet Kinnett and Kevin Angel split the duties at 160 and 170 pounds. Kinnett earned a victory by decision and one by pinfall. Angel earned one forfeit victory at 160 and one at 170 pouinds.

Kinnett was 3-3, earning two forfeit victories and one pinfall win. Angel was 2-1 at 170 as he pinned two opponents and earned a forfeit win.

“I like 160 pounds a bit better, because it is closer to my actual weight,” Kinnett said. “I was hoping to do be a bit better during both days. I plan to be more aggressive in the future.”

Seth Sprandel, who wrestled at 195 pounds, finished with a 4-4 mark. He had one pinfall win and three forfeit victories.

Jacob Curtis earned four victories, two of which were pinfalls and two were forfeit wins. Curtis earned two pinfall wins and two forfeit wins at 182 pounds.

Laci Gill earned three forfeit victories at 113 pounds.

Dominick Santiago, a 220-pound wrestler, earned one victory by pinfall and one by forfeit. Santiago wrestled one match at 285 pounds, which he lost.

Josh Wilborn earned Rantoul's other victory by forfeit at 132 pounds.

The Eagles get back to the mats on Jan. 7 at the Crete Monee Bragging Rights Tournament. Then, Rantoul travels to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to compete on Jan. 10.

