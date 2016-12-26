Unblemished: Undefeated Eagles wreslters looking to make state runs

From left, Rantoul wrestlers Peter McCusker, Nolan Roseman and Demarius Smith are already off to tremendous starts to the season. All three are undefeated through December. McCusker is 9-0, Roseman is 12-0 and Smith is 2-0 following a return from injury last week.

RANTOUL — Twenty three and 0.

If you are following the Rantoul Township High School Eagles wrestlers Nolan Roseman, Peter McCusker and Demarius Smith, you know the three athletes are undefeated.

“I have tried to schedule outings so they don’t remain undefeated for the year,” Eagles coach Mark McCusker said. “I have tried to get the toughest schedule possible. We want our wrestlers to learn from their mistakes and be fired up at the state finals. I thought that those three guys would have a very good record at Christmas. I even thought they may have a chance to be undefeated. I also would like to see some longer matches from all three.”

Roseman, who advanced to state one year ago at 120 pounds, is leading the way with a 12-0 mark. The sophomore has since moved up to 132 pounds.

“I expected to be performing this well, but I was not sure about being undefeated at this point,” Roseman said. “I know there will be some wrestlers coming up that will give me a problem.”

Roseman is currently ranked 10th in his weight class in the IHSA Class 2A Division, and he has pinned five of his opponents thus far. He also has four major decisions, two decisions and one tech fall.

“I would like to be undefeated this season, but if I get a loss, it would bother me, but it does not dominate my thoughts,” Roseman said. “My two toughest matches have been from Class 1A wrestlers. I learned to approach the state finals a bit more calmly next time.”

Roseman, who advanced to the state finals one year ago but lost to an athlete who eventually finished sixth in the finals, has concentrated on getting stronger between the 2015-16 season and now.

“I know that if you have superior strength, you are able to get out of some of the moves that your opponent put on you,” he said.

In reality, Peter McCusker should have been in the state finals one year ago, but an illness halted his season at 20-1. The sophomore was wrestling at 132 pounds one year ago, and thus far he has rolled to a 9-0 mark.

“None of the victories have been easy,” McCusker said. “I had to go the full match against Danville. He went the distance with me. I ran cross country in the fall, and that really helped me. I know the outing at Danville will test my endurance. I know I will be tired by the end of that.”

In practice, McCusker will occasionally work out with both Smith and Roseman. Unlike those two, who are both ranked in their respective weight classes, McCusker is not ranked at 138 pounds.

“I have not got a ton of attention state-wide because I did not advance to state one year ago,” McCusker said. “When I wrestle those guys, I try to improve my technique. Both have different strengths. Demarius is stronger than I am, and Nolan is a bit quicker.”

The sophomore specializes in counter offensive wrestling, meaning when his opponent makes a mistake, he is ready to capitalize.

“I have to improve my aggressiveness on the mat for sure,” McCusker said. “I need to be able to work my offense more, instead of waiting.”

Smith has only wrestled in two matches since returning from injury but has won both contests. One year ago, as a junior, Smith, who at that time wrestled at 145 pounds, did not taste defeat until the state finals. He had over 30 victories entering the state finals and finished fourth in the state finals in Class 2A. Smith finished the year with a 38-2 record. His only two losses were in the semifinals and in the third-place match.

Smith is currently ranked third at 152 pounds. Only an athlete from Washington and one from Pontiac are ranked ahead of the senior.

“I have been thinking about the state championship since the state finals one year ago,” Smith said. “After finishing fourth, there has been nothing else on my mind.”

“Finishing fourth in the state really opens your eyes,” he added. “For the first time ever, winning a state title did not seem so distant. I am not 100 percent at this time. When I get to 100 percent, I feel that I will be stronger and faster than one year ago.”

Smith has seen the other two athletes ahead of him. Before the injury, he spent the summer working toward improving.

“My goal is to win the state title,” Smith said. “If I can do that, and be undefeated, fine. But I don’t want to lose in the semifinals like I did a year ago. If I have to take a loss, I would prefer it not be then.”

