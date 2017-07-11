Volleyball Year-in-Review

Armstrong-Potomac year-in-review

Overview

It was a year filled with such promise following a third-place finish at the season-opening Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic over Milford. But the Trojans never truly cashed in on the way to a 19-14 finish, which included three losses to Milford.

A-P finished 6-7 in the Vermilion Valley Conference but did earn the No. 3 seed at the Vermilion County tournament and captured a third-place title with a win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

Highlights

Other than the two third-place tourney titles and reaching a second straight regional title match, the Trojans’ best moment came in the form of a riveting three-set win over Oakwood, one of the area’s most talented teams.

Head coach Candy Franzen hoped that victory would be a rallying cry for her team. And for a short period, it was. But the Trojans could never take that momentum and make it the true turning point of the season.

Lowlights

Losing to Milford three separate times stings, but perhaps the most frustrating portion of the year was the 8-8 finish following the big victory over Oakwood.

Also, falling in a regional title match to Blue Ridge isn’t anything to hang your head on. But had the Trojans played better in the first set, things probably would’ve been miles different. They battled in the second set (which they would like to have back), but it wasn’t enough.

Quotes of the year

“These girls, their ultimate goal is talking about state and going to state and having that experience. It’s out there. It’s something that we want to accomplish, but I keep telling the girls it’s step-by-step. Let’s get to where we’re winning consistently and putting good teams down instead of just teams we know we can go up against and compete well. And once we get a couple of those in our belt, so to speak, I think things will really start to flow. And I think they’ll really start seeing how good they actually can be.” — Candy Franzen, Armstrong-Potomac head coach, prior to the season

“That’s not our goal. It might look like it, but that’s not our goal. We would like to get out and jump on teams. We’ve talked about that in practice and before the games. I’m not sure if we just need a little extra warmup time or if they’re trying to kill me with a heart attack.” — Franzen, following the third-place match victory over Milford in the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic. The Trojans won four matches in the tourney, all of which they played in three sets

“It was a roller coaster (season). When we played well, we were fun to watch, and I think we could compete with a lot of teams. Consistency was an issue. One thing I said in the postgame huddle is, ‘Seniors you’re going to be greatly missed, but this is the second time we’ve met (Blue Ridge). Maybe third time will be the charm.’ That’s something we can push for, and that why we put in all the hard work in the offseason, go to the tournaments and go to the camps — to come back here and prove why we were here the first two times.” — Franzen, following the regional loss

Future

We won’t predict it right now because a lot of things can still happen before the start of next season. But don’t be surprised even one iota if the Trojans find themselves in a third straight regional title match, and they could potentially reach more than one tournament championship match.

The Trojans lose three seniors (Morgan Harding, Madi Gayheart, Tessa Van Ostrand) but bring so much back that it’s hard not to feel optimistic about this group.

Rantoul year-in-review

Overview

It was expected that Rantoul was heading for a great season.

That was the preseason hype from coach Traci Riddle and her players. But things turned south … in a hurry.

The Eagles finished 5-26, battling an early-season injury bug that got their season off on the wrong foot. They could never recover.

Highlights

It’s difficult to pick out highlights of a season that started 1-8. The Eagles can take solace in the fact that they played a couple teams tough throughout the year.

Rantoul did seem to play better at home, though it only had five home matches this year.

Lowlights

The Eagles won just 11 sets throughout the season in the difficult Illini Prairie Conference. When they started the season slow, in similar fashion to the 2016 group, there was hope a second straight turnaround was in the cards. But they were unable to recover like their predecessor.

Quotes of the year

“I’ve felt like that since I started playing varsity my sophomore year, because we’ve all played together, and we know what our weaknesses are. It’s going to be a good year. I just have this gut feeling it’s going to be good a year.” — Emily Schluter, Rantoul senior of this being the year the volleyball team takes a big step forward

“It’s unbelievable the atmosphere in practice. When they come into this gym, they’re in it. They’re ready. They’re willing to put in whatever it takes to get where we need to go. I have so much talent across the board. ... I told the other girls ‘don’t ever feel comfortable.’ There’s so much talent on this team that anything can happen. I can move a lot of people around, so don’t get comfortable, which is a good thing because it’s pushing them to work harder and push the others. It’s amazing. I’m really excited.” — Traci Riddle, Rantoul head coach

“Win or lose, we’re going to put on a great show, so I recommend watching.” — Bree Davis, Rantoul senior

Future

Rantoul loses eight seniors off this year’s team, so there will be a new regime in 2018. New playmakers will hopefully breed new optimism.

Fisher year-in-review

Overview

It wasn’t a great year for first-year coach Brooke Clemmons’ group.

That’s … well … really all we can say.

Highlights

Fisher got the season off on a nice foot with a 2-1 start before its slide, and Shelbee Owens and Cameron McGrew had solid seasons in their first years as varsity starters.

Lowlights

The Bunnies defeated Hoopeston and Clifton Central at the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic but lost 25 consecutive matches to finish the season.

Quotes of the year

“When we get new coaches we always try to feel them out at the beginning to see how it’s going to go. This year I think it’s definitely going to be good. There’s a lot of promise in the team this year.” — Becca Clanton, Fisher senior

“I like the amount of intensity that I’ve seen, and (Clemmons) joins us in our drills, which I like as well. I feel like our team this year, I’ve seen a lot more effort and passion than I have in the past, and people actually want to be out here. And we’ve had a lot of girls come to open gyms, where in the past we’ve had like 14 was the most. In our very first open gym, we had 24 there.” — Bailey Hadden, Fisher senior

“I am very excited to see where these girls have put in so much work and effort, and I’m excited to see the progression that we can make as a team and see where we end up.” — Brooke Clemmons, Fisher head coach prior to the season

Future

Hopefully, Clemmons will be able to use 2017 as a learning experience and get the Bunnies ready for next season.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.