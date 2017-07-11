Rantoul Press Volleyball End-of-Year Awards

Most Valuable Player

Sarah Porter

Before the season began, Armstrong-Potomac coach Candy Franzen said she feels like Porter keeps getting taller every time she sees her.

Whether that’s true or not, it seems Porter continues to find ways to utilize her height. She was the Trojans’ No. 1 offensive weapon, racking up a team-high 273 kills, which was good for 3.6 kills/set. The junior, who played 75 sets this season, also amassed 36 aces, 106 service points, 99 blocks and 179 digs.

What made the biggest difference for Porter coming into this season was being on the AAU national volleyball team out of Champaign, which included tournaments in Florida and Washington, this past summer.

Prior to the season, Porter said playing with that high level of talent made a deep impact, and it paid off big dividends during a 19-14 campaign.

It would be a crime if Porter is left off all-area teams despite the Trojans’ up-and-down season.

Madi Gayheart was also an all-around outstanding presence for A-P and will have plenty of opportunities to show senior leadership in basketball and softball to wrap up her final high school year. Emily Schluter, a Rantoul senior, impressed for the Eagles during a dismal 5-26 season.

Runners-up: Madi Gayheart, Emily Schluter

Most Improved Player

Madi Gayheart

It’s not as if Gayheart wasn’t talented in previous seasons. She was. But not as much had been expected of the senior, especially during her senior campaign in which there were other veteran playmakers around her.

But in 2017, the setter had a fantastic all-around season while stepping up into an even bigger role. Gayheart led A-P with 51 aces, 404 digs and 366 digs while chipping in 81 kills and 13 blocks.

Tessa Van Ostrand also had a surprising season. Franzen was excited about the senior heading into the 2017 campaign. The 5-7 outside hitter doesn’t possess pro-typical height for the position, but she played well nonetheless.

She was second on the team in digs (375) and recorded 71 kills, 44 aces and 18 blocks.

Maddie Buhr was also looked upon for marked improvement by Franzen. During preseason practices, Franzen said the 6-foot-1 junior was beginning to show signs that she could be a force as an attacker.

Buhr finished second on the team with 175 kills (2.4 kills/set) and 90 blocks, and she tallied 28 aces. Now, the junior must start to show some more consistency if she and Porter can match their potential by becoming one of the better one-two offensive punches in the area next year.

Runners-up: Maddie Buhr, Tessa Van Ostrand

Coach of the Year

Candy Franzen

The fifth-year Trojans head coach probably wouldn’t agree that she is deserving of the coaching award in the midst of a 19-14, roller-coaster season.

But Franzen did lead a young team to its second-consecutive regional championship match. Before she arrived at A-P, the program had not reached a regional title match since 2008. Despite a third-place finish at the Vermilion County tournament, Franzen still looks at winning a regional championship and advancing to the state finals as the ultimate goal.

The last two years have seen Franzen’s teams combine for 41 wins, but the program is still seeking that elusive regional championship it has not seen since 1999.

With most of the core coming back (Gayheart, Van Ostrand and Morgan Harding are the only three set to graduate), it would not be a surprise if the Trojans find themselves back in the hunt for a title. They’ve just got to work on their consistency.

Franzen also helped coach up Porter and Gayheart, who each were named First Team members of both the All-Vermilion Valley Conference and All-Vermilion County teams on Monday.

Buhr was also honored, garnering honorable mention for both the all-conference and all-county teams.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.