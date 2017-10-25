If Armstrong-Potomac ends its 18-year regional title drought, Sarah Porter will probably be a key reason why.

(3) Armstrong-Potomac Trojans (19-13) vs. (2) Blue Ridge Knights (23-9)

Thursday, 6 p.m.

LeRoy

Storyline

Trojans

In a loud and packed Blue Ridge gym last year, it was the Knights taking care of business against a veteran A-P team that had some bumps along the way but nonetheless had a successful season.

This year’s version has a ton of juniors and not as many seniors, and they will have to come together to play one of their better matches of the season to pull off an upset.

The Trojans are coming off a straight-sets victory over No. 6 seed Ridgeview, 25-16, 25-9.

Knights

In the 2016 regional championship match between the two schools, it was a back-and-forth battle in the first set before Blue Ridge took the set. In the second, the Knights took control early and cruised to another regional title.

The Knights aren’t as dominant of a club this season, but they still boast some of the best talent in the area under coach Evan Miles and are coming off a consolation championship at the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament.

Blue Ridge is also coming off an easy straight-sets win on Tuesday; 25-10, 25-18; over No. 8 seed LeRoy.

Keys to win

Trojans

Bend don’t break

The Trojans players and coaching staff are probably sick of hearing about last season’s title game. If they had been able to bounce back in the second set and keep things closer, a little bit of history may have been rewritten. A-P needs to remain calm if it gets hit with adversity such as another first-set loss.

Knights

Avoid Porter and Buhr

With Sarah Porter and Maddie Buhr, the Trojans have a strong one-two tandem that can sky for big-time kills and blocks. The Knights will need to figure out a way to neutralize both.

Players to Watch

Trojans

Sarah Porter

The junior will no doubt one day be playing in the college ranks, but for now, A-P will be utilizing her height (nearly 6 feet tall) and vast skillset to try and exact some revenge on the regional’s top seed.

Knights

Maddy Hopkins

Hopkins is the straw that stirs the Knights’ drink. She is averaging more than four kills per game and has more than 250 this season. She gets set up by Avery Fisher (more than eight assists per game).

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.