Trojans to play Ridgeview in regional; Bunnies eliminated

LEROY — If the Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team hopes to win 20-plus games for the second consecutive season, it will have to accomplish another feat for the second straight year and achieve a goal that has eluded it since 1999: advance to the regional championship match and win the regional title.

The No. 3 seed Trojans (18-13) squared off with No. 6 seed Ridgeview on Tuesday in the semifinals of the 1A LeRoy Regional. Results were not available at press time.

Defeating the Mustangs is the first step in getting to the title game, where it would most likely clash with No. 2 seed Blue Ridge (22-9) for a second straight time. The Knights handed A-P a straight-sets loss in last year’s regional title game hosted by Blue Ridge.

Meanwhile, No. 10 seed Fisher (2-23) had its season end in a loss to No. 7 seed DeLand-Weldon. The Bunnies, who lost 19-25, 25-18, 22-25, started the season 2-1 before fading.

Regular season matches

The Trojans last Tuesday defeated Hoopeston Area in straight sets, 25-12, 25-7.

Madi Gayheart (eight points, three aces, two kills, 10 assists, 10 digs), Hope Hambleton (10 points, three aces, six assists, 12 digs), Tessa van Ostrand (four points, one ace, six kills, nine digs), Sarah Porter (six kills) and Maddie Buhr (five points, two aces, three kills, three blocks) led A-P.

In the regular-season finale, the Trojans lost to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-23, 18-25, 13-25.

Gayheart (six points, one ace, four kills, 16 assists, 19 digs), Porter (12 kills, four blocks), Hope Hambleton (nine points, one ace, 11 assists, seven digs), Buhr (four kills, three blocks), Jenna Muench (five kills, seven digs) and Van Ostrand (20 digs) were the top individuals for the Trojans.

Bunnies bow out of tourney

In last week’s McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament, the No. 14 seed Bunnies dropped both of their games in the double-elimination format in straight sets.

Last Tuesday, Fisher received two kills from Bailey Hadden and Shelbee Owens in a 14-25, 14-25 first-round loss to Tri-Valley. Casey Wagner and Becca Clanton each added eight digs for Fisher.

On Thursday, Cameron McGrew had nine kills and three service points for the Bunnies in a 12-25, 14-25 loss to El Paso-Gridley.

