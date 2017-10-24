Tigers end Rantoul’s disappointing season

CHAMPAIGN — In a rematch of its season opener, the Rantoul volleyball team could not exact revenge on Urbana in Monday’s 3A Champaign Central Regional quarterfinal matchup at Combes Gym.
The No. 11 seed Eagles lost to the Tigers for the second time this season after dropping an Aug. 31 home match to begin the year.
The Eagles, who ended the season 5-26, fell in straight sets, 14-25, 22-25.
Last Tuesday, the Eagles fell to Unity 14-25, 25-18, 21-25. They were led by Bree Davis (nine kills, four blocks), Lexi Sherrick (29 digs), Emily Schluter (seven kills, two blocks), Gillian Gawenda (16 assists, 13 digs) and Logan Andrews (six kills, five digs).
On Thursday, the Eagles dropped a senior night match against Pontiac, 14-25, 25-20, 22-25. Rantoul was led by Sherrick (25 digs, three aces), Davis (seven kills, five blocks), Schluter (six kills, two blocks) and Andrews (seven kills, 11 digs).
