Trojans battle Bismarck in two-set defeat, settle for third-place title over G-RF

WESTVILLE — Vying for a shot at a rematch with Oakwood for the Vermilion County Tournament crown, the Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team came a step short of its goal.

After defeating sixth-seeded Salt Fork 25-22, 25-18 in the first game of the round-robin format, the third-seeded Trojans dropped their showdown against second-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in the following match.

The Trojans came out flat, rebounded to show some life but eventually faded down the stretch in a 25-12, 25-19 loss.

BH/RA took command in the first set by jumping out to a 14-6 lead before outscoring the Trojans 11-6 the rest of the way. In the second set, a pair of Maddie Buhr kills, a kill by Sarah Porter and an ace from Hope Hambleton helped give A-P a 14-8 lead. But the Blue Devils responded by scoring nine of the next 12 points to tie the match 17-17. They outscored the Trojans 8-2 the rest of the contest to set up a championship match with Oakwood.

A-P was led by Tessa Van Ostrand (one kill, 16 digs), Madi Gayheart (nine assists, eight digs), Destiny Fitzsimmons (five service points, nine digs) and Sarah Porter (two aces, eight kills).

The Trojans were able to bounce back in their third match of the day with a 25-14, 25-11 win over seventh-seeded Hoopeston Area to secure a matchup with Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday night for third place in the tournament.

Against the winless Cornjerkers, A-P was buoyed by Van Ostrand (six service points, four kills, seven digs), Gayheart (six kills, 12 assists, three digs), Porter (five points, two aces, seven kills, two digs), Morgan Harding (four points, two aces, three digs) and Hope Hambleton (seven points, two aces, six assists).

A-P (17-12) defeated G-RF 25-20, 25-23 on Monday to claim the tourney's third-place title, and the Trojans defeated Hoopeston for a second straight time on Tuesday night in straight sets in a regular-season matchup.

