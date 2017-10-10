Volleyball regional brackets announced

Maddie Buhr has helped lead the Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team to a three-seed in the 1A Woodland Sectional.

All three area volleyball teams found out their postseason fates Friday afternoon.

Rantoul was given a No. 11 seed in its sub-sectional of the 3A Pontiac Sectional and was dropped into the Champaign Central Regional.

The Eagles (5-20) will square off against No. 9 seed Urbana (10-15) at 6 p.m. Oct. 23. It will be a rematch of Rantoul’s season opener Aug. 31 in which the Tigers won 25-20, 25-20.

The winner will face regional top seed Champaign Central. Rantoul played well against the eventual tourney champion Maroons in the Mahomet-Seymour Invitational Sept. 9 in a 19-25, 17-25 loss.

Armstrong-Potomac earned a No. 3 seed in its sub-sectional of the 1A Woodland Sectional, where it will face the winner of No. 6 Ridgeview and No. 11 Bloomington Cornerstone in the LeRoy Regional semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

If the Trojans (14-9) win that match, they would most likely play No. 2 seed Blue Ridge. A-P faced the Knights in a regional title game last year, falling 19-25, 10-25. It was the Trojans’ first regional championship match in volleyball since 2008, and the loss ensued their regional title drought would extend into at least 18 years.

The LeRoy Regional title game will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 26.

Fisher was given a No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 DeLand-Weldon in the first round of its sub-sectional in the 1A Woodland Sectional.

The Bunnies will face D-W in the first round of the Danville Schlarman Regional at 6 p.m. Oct. 23. The winner faces regional top seed Lexington at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

