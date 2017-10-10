Trojans split; Rantoul goes 1-2; Fisher drops three straight

ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team defeated Westville last Tuesday in three sets but then dropped its third game against Milford in four tries on Thursday.

The Trojans (14-9) received 14 kills and four blocks from Sarah Porter and eight kills and two blocks by Maddie Buhr.

A-P then lost to Milford on Thursday, 16-25, 23-25 despite getting seven kills from Buhr, 13 assists, eight digs by Madi Gayheart and three kills, nine digs from Tessa Van Ostrand.

The team returned to the court Tuesday against Danville Schlarman, but results were not available at press time. The Trojans face Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday before beginning the Vermilion County Conference tournament on Saturday.

Rantoul goes 1-2

The Rantoul volleyball team captured its fifth win of the season last Monday, defeating Decatur Eisenhower 25-15, 25-15 behind five kills by Emily Schluter and 10 assists from Gillian Gawenda.

But the Eagles (5-20) dropped their next two games against Monticello and St. Thomas More.

Rantoul then lost to Monticello 23-25, 15-25 last Tuesday and dropped the match to Illini Prairie Conference leader STM 9-25, 12-25 on Thursday.

The Eagles played Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Monday and Illinois Valley Central on Tuesday. Results of both matches were not available at press time.

Rantoul faces Bloomington Central Catholic on Thursday and will participate in the Pontiac Invite on Saturday.

Fisher struggles again

The Bunnies had a battle against PBL last Monday, but they lost 25-23, 21-25, 7-25. Fisher was led by Becca Clanton (two aces, nine kills) and Shelbee Ownes and Taylor May with five kills each.

Fisher (2-18) then lost their 16th and 17th consecutive matches, first in a 22-25, 24-26 loss to Tremont last Tuesday (Clanton tallied three aces and five kills, and Casey Wagner totaled nine digs), and a 16-25, 18-25 loss to Ridgeview on Thursday despite getting three kills, two blocks from Owens and six assists, two aces by Karissa Fredrickson.

Fisher faced Lexington on Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. The Bunnies square off against LeRoy on Thursday before the Heart of Illinois/McLean County Conference tournament begins next Tuesday.

