Trojans split; Fisher struggles

The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team went 1-1 last week, defeating Westville before falling to Milford.

Against Westville last Tuesday, the Trojans (6-2) got six points, five kills, 10 assists and 10 digs from Madi Gayheart in a 25-19, 25-19 victory.

Sarah Porter added five points, six kills and three blocks, Hope Hambleton had seven points, two aces and nine assists, Tessas Van Ostrand scored seven points with one ace, and Maddie Buhr racked up three points, two aces, six kills and three blocks.

In a rematch of the season-opening third-place match of the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic won by A-P, the Milford Bearcats got some revenge on the Trojans with a 25-23, 25-20 win on Thursday.

The Trojans were led by four points, once ace and 12 kills by Porter and six points, four aces, four kills and nine digs from Van Ostrand.

Hambleton added three points, two aces and 24 assists, and Destiny Fitzsimmons racked up three points, two kills and 15 digs.

The Trojans got back on the court Tuesday with a match against Schlarman, but results were not available at press time. A-P next plays Thursday at Salt Fork.

Back-to-back losses for Fisher

In their Heart of Illinois Conference opener last Tuesday, the Bunnies fell to Heyworth, 22-25, 11-25 despite getting five kills and two blocks from Shelbee Owens, seven digs from Casey Wagner and six assists from Cameron McGrew.

On Thursday, Fisher fell to rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in three sets, 20-25, 25-17, 11-25.

The Bunnies (2-7), who have lost six straight since starting 2-1, got six kills and two aces from Owens, six assists and one block from McGrew and nine digs and one block by Bailey Hadden.

Fisher’s next game, following a Monday nonconference match versus Judah Christian, was Tuesday against Flanagan-Cornell. Results were not available at press time.

The Bunnies travel to Downs for a HOIC matchup with Tri-Valley on Thursday.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.