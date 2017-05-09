Trojans notch fifth win; Bunnies fall in back-to-back games

The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team defeated Seeger (Ind.) last Tuesday in a nonconference match, 25-10, 26-24.

Madi Gayheart racked up nine points, three aces, four kills, 11 assists and 17 digs. Sarah Porter added three points, one ace, 11 kills, four blocks and 12 digs. Hope Hambleton tallied 13 assists, Tessa Van Ostrand had nine points, two aces and 13 digs, and Maddie Buhr added six kills and two blocks.

The Trojans (5-1) faced Westville on Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.

The Fisher volleyball team was defeated by Urbana University High last Tuesday in three sets, 25-21, 10-25, 22-25. Cameron McGrew had two kills, seven assists, one block, four digs and two aces, and Shelbee Owen tallied four kills and five aces. Leah McCoy notched two kills and one block, Bailey Hadden tallied six assists and two kills, and Casey Wagner had four aces and 12 digs.

On Thursday, Fisher lost in straight sets, 19-25, 23-25, in a nonconference match against Heritage. McGrew had four kills, two aces and one block, Bailey Hadden racked up six assists, two aces and six digs, Dora Eichelberger tallied six digs, and Ashley Smith and Taylor May each added a block.

On Tuesday, the Bunnies (2-5) played their home opener and first Heart of Illinois Conference match of 2017. Results were not available at press time.

