Injuries derail Rantoul volleyball's start

Rantoul senior Bree Davis tips a ball over the net during the Eagles’ straight-sets loss to Urbana in their season opener on Thursday.

RANTOUL — In its season opener against Urbana on Thursday at home, the Rantoul volleyball team struggled throughout a straight sets loss.

In the first set of the Eagles’ 20-25, 20-25 loss, Rantoul took an 11-10 lead buoyed by an ace from Elena Shields. But Urbana took control by scoring 10 of the next 11 points for a 20-14 lead.

In a tight, back-and-forth second set, both clubs traded leads with Rantoul taking its final lead of the match, 11-10. And with the match tied, 15-15, Urbana outscored the Eagles 10-5 the rest of the way for the set and match victory.

The Eagles got three kills apiece from Bree Davis and Emily Schluter, seven digs from Elena Shields and six assists from Bella Shields.

Rantoul’s two main struggles during the loss to Urbana were miscommunication and nine service errors.

“It's definitely not the start that we wanted or even expected. Our first match against Urbana was due to 9 service errors,” Rantoul coach Traci Riddle said. “Take those service errors away and most likely the match was ours. We have talked numerous times about how serving can win you a game and lose you a game, and in this case, it lost it for us. It's a huge momentum changer. I thought our passing and communication and team play wasn't too bad at all.”

Senior Logan Andrews and sophomore teammate Myejoi Williams collided during the second set against Urbana, leaving Andrews with a concussion and Williams with shin and wrist injuries.

Andrews missed the five-match Centennial Invitational on Saturday, and the Eagles had just one day of practice to figure out a new rotation, and the question marks factored into the team finishing 1-4 at the invite.

Riddle moved Emily Schluter into the middle from the left, put Kaylie Wilson in the middle from the right, Lexi Sherrick was moved into the libero spot, Gillian Gawendo was moved to right side, Lindsay Jordahl was moved to left back, and Haley Billings and Elena Shields were moved to right back.

“I have to say that with pretty much a whole new lineup and only a short practice going through it, the girls played well in the tournament,” Riddle said. “Girls stepped up in their new roles and fought through to get the job done. We are going to practice hard and soar on. They are not quitters and won't give up because of injuries. We are fighters and competitors and are willing and ready to do what we need to do to move forward. We are Eagles and we are family and come together like one. We ended the day with a hard-fought win and are ready to take it from there.”

The Eagles (1-5) get back onto the court with a road match against Rochester on Thursday and the Mahomet-Seymour Invitational on Saturday.

