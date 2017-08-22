Senior-heavy Rantoul volleyball squad ready to rock and roll

Kaylie Wilson and the Rantoul volleyball team have high expectations and hopes this season with several returning seniors filling the roster.

RANTOUL — There is a buzz in the air in the Rantoul gym.

Never before has Traci Riddle had a team full of as much talent, veteran leadership, versatility and depth as this season’s Eagles volleyball team.

That combination could give way to a perfect storm in Riddle’s sixth season as the Rantoul head coach — an above .500 record, a run at a regional title and multiple individual awards.

“I’ve felt like that since I started playing varsity my sophomore year,” senior Emily Schluter said of this being the year the volleyball team takes a big step forward, “because we’ve all played together, and we know what our weaknesses are. It’s going to be a good year. I just have this gut feeling it’s going to be good a year.”

Those hopes, though, will come in the first year of what is, on paper, one of the toughest leagues in the area.

This will be the inaugural Illini Prairie Conference season, and on the slate for Rantoul includes matchups with St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More and Bloomington Central Catholic.

Last season was not always fun for the Eagles when they matched up with SJ-O or STM, both of which are looking to make runs at state championships.

The eight seniors on this year’s squad, including Schluter, are confident they can beat those higher caliber teams, or at least compete until the end of each game.

“Our conference is a lot harder than what it’s been, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think that’s just going to motivate us even harder to play harder and win,” Schluter said. “We’ve been together for four years. We know each other. We know how we play. They’re my sisters basically. We know how to play.”

“We’re not just going to roll over. We’re going to push them, and if they’re that good of a team, good for them,” senior Bree Davis said of playing the talented IPC teams. “If they’re that much better than us, we need to strive to be better than them. We need to use that loss as motivation to better ourselves as a team and as individuals.”

Having loaded talent with Schluter, Davis, Logan Andrews, Kaylie Wilson, Myejoi Williams, Lindsay Jordahl, Lexi Sherrick and Elena Shields is one of the biggest reasons Riddle is ecstatic — and believes this could be the Eagles’ best season in her tenure. Also, a bright spot in freshman Bella Shields shined this summer at the Parkland tournament, where Shields was forced into the starting setter role and excelled.

Riddle also said it helps that she has such a deep, versatile team with interchangeable parts. It allows her to mix and match more and no one is comfortable going through the motions in practice because there is always someone on their heels.

“It’s unbelievable the atmosphere in practice. When they come into this gym, they’re in it. They’re ready. They’re willing to put in whatever it takes to get where we need to go,” Riddle said. “I have so much talent across the board. ... I told the other girls ‘don’t ever feel comfortable.’ There’s so much talent on this team that anything can happen. I can move a lot of people around, so don’t get comfortable, which is a good thing because it’s pushing them to work harder and push the others. It’s amazing. I’m really excited.”

The Eagles begin the season with a home matchup against Urbana on Thursday. It is one of just five home games Rantoul has this season.

“Win or lose, we’re going to put on a great show,” Davis said, “so I recommend watching.”

Four players to watch

Logan Andrews

When Andrews hurt her ACL right before last year’s regional game, it proved costly in the Eagles’ title game chances. She has suffered injuries in volleyball and softball, but if she can stay healthy and on the floor, her positive presence is obvious. If Andrews and the rest of the seniors are clicking, Rantoul can beat any team on any given night.

Bree Davis

Davis broke out last year during the PBL Invitational, racking up 34 kills on the way to all-tournament honors during the Eagles’ third-place finish. It was then that the now-senior proved her potential — and if she brings that same hitting prowess every night, it could very well mean an all-area finish for Davis. And it would also potentially lead to something the Eagles have been starving for — an above .500 season.

Emily Schluter

Schluter is a bit unheralded on the Eagles’ roster, but her role is just as important as the other four on this list. Schluter and Davis are visibly and audibly excited about Rantoul’s potential for a great season. Thrust into the first year of a treacherous conference, the Eagles should be able to compete with any of the Illini Prairie Conference members, and Schluter will be a huge part of that.

Kaylie Wilson

Schluter laughed as she recalled Wilson’s jumping ability from freshman year. “When she started freshman year, if you slid a credit card under feet, she probably couldn’t jump over it. This year, I have seen so much improvement.” Schluter gushed about her teammate’s potential to have a huge season.

Three storylines

Solidifying two crucial spots

Rantoul has everything back from a season ago, save for the two most important spots on the floor — setter and libero. Those are obviously the two biggest, most worrisome question marks. But with the emergence of freshman Bella Shields during the summer, the setter position might be solidified, and the libero spot is looking bright as well with Elena Shields and Lexi Sherrick as the top candidates to start.

Strong starting core

The Eagles have four starters back after losing Kaylee Spegal (setter) and Anisa Hall (libero), and all four could have huge impacts this year — and potentially all-area finishes (Logan Andrews, Bree Davis, Emily Schluter and Kaylie Wilson).

Depth

Myejoi Williams, Lindsay Jordahl, Sherrick and Gillian Gawenda could all come off the bench to shine for Traci Riddle. Depth will be important for the fast-paced game the Eagles want to play.

