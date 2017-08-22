Fisher volleyball hopes to improve under another new coach

Bailey Hadden was a starter for the Bunnies’ volleyball team in 2016, and this year she will be tasked with stepping up into a bigger leadership role.

FISHER — There’s a new sherriff in town ... again.

For the third time in four years, there is a new head coach of Fisher volleyball.

Brooke Clemmons is now at the helm of the program. Clemmons is a 2009 Fisher graduate, and she played volleyball at Lincoln Land Community College for two years and MacMurray College for two years. During her senior season, the Bunnies went 18-12 in Lindsey Ideus’ final year as the program’s head coach.

Clemmons is hoping she can help lead her alma mater back to its winning ways after going a combined 14-40 over the last two years.

“One of our goals is to get the Bunnies back on the map,” Clemmons said. “I want people to want to come out to the games, and I want people to hear, ‘We’re playing the Bunnies tonight. We better bring our A-game’ because eventually the Bunnies are going to have their A-game on all the time. That’s hopefully what we’ll have over the progression of time.”

For seniors Bailey Hadden and Becca Clanton, a new face and voice to lead the program isn’t something new, having been with the team for each coaching change.

“When we get new coaches we always try to feel them out at the beginning to see how it’s going to go,” Clanton said. “This year I think it’s definitely going to be good. There’s a lot of promise in the team this year.”

Clemmons brings a younger presence that has already brought energy to practices in the summer and leading up to the Bunnies’ first game.

“Coach Clemmons definitely gets on us more about things. She doesn’t let stuff slide,” Clanton said. “Like if we show any attitude, we’ll be put back in our place real quick.”

“I like the amount of intensity that I’ve seen, and she joins us in our drills, which I like as well,” Hadden said. “I feel like our team this year, I’ve seen a lot more effort and passion than I have in the past, and people actually want to be out here. And we’ve had a lot of girls come to open gyms, where in the past we’ve had like 14 was the most. In our very first open gym, we had 24 there.”

“They just have to put forth all the effort that they can give,” Clemmons said. “They have to try their hardest. I truly believe that you practice how you play, so I don’t allow the girls to mess around at practice.”

Self-described as being comfortably in between firey and laid back on the sidelines, Clemmons brings a knowledge of the game to the table in her first year as a high school coach. And the players have been supportive of her.

“It’s actually been very smooth,” Clemmons said of the transition into coaching. “The girls were very welcoming. I think maybe it took them a couple of open gyms to realize that I’m not here to be the bad guy. I’m here to help them, not necessarily just on the court but in the community as human beings in general. I’m not only looking to be their coach, but I also am willing to be their role model.”

The Bunnies started the season Monday in the Cissna Park Tip-Off tournament with a straight sets win over Hoopeston and a three-set loss to Armstrong-Potomac. Their first home game is Sept. 5 against Heyworth.

“I am very excited to see where these girls have put in so much work and effort,” Clemmons said, “and I’m excited to see the progression that we can make as a team and see where we end up.”

Four players to watch

Becca Clanton

One of the best softball catchers in the area, the senior Clanton will most certainly be going to the next level to continue her career if she chooses. Volleyball will come first, though, for Clanton as it will be her senior class that attempts to pave the way for the Brooke Clemmons era. Her and Hadden are excited about the arrival of a new coach, despite Clemmons being their third head coach in four years.

Bailey Hadden

Clanton and Hadden were able to let last year’s seniors Brittney Enos, Megan Nigg, Lydia Sprau and Cassidy Thomas take the leadership reins. But this year, Hadden and Clanton will be tasked with leading Fisher both vocally and by example — areas both players want to improve in. Hadden will be one of the players to tally crucial minutes all season.

Cameron McGrew

McGrew is hoping to step in and fill the void left by Sydney Eichelberger at setter. McGrew was the junior varsity setter last year, and teammates Clanton and Hadden both said she could be a difference maker in her first run of varsity playing time: “Just the difference from last year to this year, you can tell she’s really been working. She’s been working on her own and at camps,” Hadden said.

Shelbee Owens

Owens is one of the few Bunnies who has some height. She is the tallest girl on the team and will have a crucial role as a starter. It will fall upon her shoulders to come up with some key blocks and kills throughout what could be a rough and rugged Heart of Illinois Conference season that has some of the state’s best small-school volleyball programs.

Three storylines

Enos, Nigg will be missed

It’s not just Brittney Enos (gone to Monmouth College to play volleyball and softball) and Megan Nigg who will be sorely missed. Lydia Sprau and libero Cassidy Thomas will also need to be replaced after their graduation.

New coach breeds new optimism

The players seem to believe that Brooke Clemmons could be the answer to the biggest question mark surrounding Fisher’s volleyball program: coaching stability. She is a no-nonsense coach looking to build the program and get it back to postseason success.

Replacement for Eichelberger?

The Bunnies’ all-area softball pitcher is forgoing her junior year of volleyball to focus solely on softball — the sport which will most likely earn her a college scholarship. With the loss of the junior setter, one of the Bunnies’ brightest players in 2016, will there be a solid enough replacement?

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.