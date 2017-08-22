Excitement abounds once again for A-P volleyball

Sarah Porter (4) and Madi Gayheart (12) will need to step up this season to replace production of graduated seniors such as Riley Williams (8).

ARMSTRONG — After coming painfully close to ending a 19-year drought last year, the Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team is back in the gym hungry for another shot at a regional title.

The Trojans finished 22-12 last year but fell in straight sets to Blue Ridge in a regional championship game. It was the program’s first appearance in a regional title game since 2008, but it has still not won a regional since 1999.

Candy Franzen is back for her fifth year in charge of the volleyball program, where she will be coaching a team that lost a lot of production and leadership from last season.

“Last year’s seniors played together for (many) years,” Franzen said. “They kind of could read each other’s minds of who was going to do what at times. I think that would be our biggest weakness. As the season continues, I don’t think that’ll be an issue at all, but right up front I think it will be.”

Returning to help lead the Trojans are Sarah Porter and Madi Gayheart. Also back are Maddie Buhr, Morgan Harding, Destiny Fitzsimmons and Tessa Van Ostrand, and joining them is Milford transfer Jenna Muench, who will slide in as a starter to fill a big void.

“Jenna’s really going to help us a lot because we really needed another hitter to help us out and finish plays. She’s really going to help,” Porter said.

“It’s really good because we lost a good athlete (from last year’s team),” Gayheart said. “We were slightly worried about what we were going to do, but now with her we have a little more reassurance that we’re going to be OK.”

“We’re super excited to have her,” Franzen said. “Great kid. She works hard all the time. I don’t think I’ve seen her not smile. She’s got a great attitude. She’s encouraging. She came in, and it’s like she’s been part of our team this whole time.”

As far as season goals are concerned, the Trojans are aiming, as they usually do, at winning a county tournament title and a regional championship.

“These girls, their ultimate goal is talking about state and going to state and having that experience,” Franzen said. “It’s out there. It’s something that we want to accomplish, but I keep telling the girls it’s step-by-step. Let’s get to where we’re winning consistently and putting good teams down instead of just teams we know we can go up against and compete well. And once we get a couple of those in our belt, so to speak, I think things will really start to flow. And I think they’ll really start seeing how good they actually can be.”

It is a group this year that might struggle to develop chemistry early on, but Franzen said that eventually the girls will start to gel after the early part of the season, which began Monday at the Cissna Park Tip-Off tournament. The Trojans started the season 2-0 with three-set wins over Clifton Central and Fisher.

“We have a lot of aggressive players. They want to do well, they want to win. They’re very competitive,” Franzen said. “We’ve got that ‘go-get-em’ attitude. ... They’re going to hustle after everything and scramble. Defense is obviously something I push really hard. So with that competitiveness and aggressive play, I see that we’re going to be a really, really scrappy team, and I don’t think they’re going to have that letdown that we might see with a team that doesn’t have the chemistry right off the bat. I think that no matter what, they’re always going to try and try their hardest.”

Four players to watch

Maddie Buhr

Buhr is the tallest Trojan at 6-foot-1, and according to head coach Candy Franzen, she is not being nice to the ball anymore. Franzen hopes Buhr will get a mean streak on the court and maintain it, so that she can be a strong blocker and rack up kills throughout the fall.

Madi Gayheart

If she isn’t yet, the senior Gayheart will certainly be used to becoming a leader by the end of the 2017-18 school year. Gayheart will be tasked with being a senior leader for the Trojans’ volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She said she has already started to get more acquainted with the role throughout the summer.

Jenna Muench

Muench could end up being a Godsend for the Trojans. Muench is a junior who transferred to Armstrong-Potomac from Milford, where she had been logging varsity time since she was a freshman. She brings some veteran savvy to a lineup looking for it with the graduation of seniors Holley and Hayley Hambleton, Angela Sieberns, Riley Williams and Grace Irvin.

Sarah Porter

Porter has all the potential in the world, and Franzen said she seems to keep growing each year. The 5-11 junior could end up on all-area teams at season’s end. If she meets that potential, the Trojans could soar and rack up 20-plus wins again.

Three storylines

March to title continues

Last season the Trojans came painfully close to ending the program’s regional title drought that has lasted since 1999. They reached the title game for the first time since 2008, and put up a good fight in set one against area small school powerhouse Blue Ridge — but the second set was a nose dive. The march continues to end the 19-year title drought.

Plenty to replace

Hayley and Holley Hambleton and Angela Sieberns are gone from last year’s starting core. The Trojans have a lot to replace in terms of production, but even more in terms of leadership. Replacing them won’t come early, or easily, but it will have to take place for a successful season.

Blend of depth, experience

Big freshman and sophomore classes will be mixed with a lot of juniors and some seniors. Franzen said that one of the concerns right off the bat is whether or not there will be a good mix of team chemistry, and she added that she thinks the girls will gel as the season progresses.

