Spegal signs with KCC

RANTOUL — On March 17, Rantoul Township High School senior Kaylee Spegal signed with Kankakee Community College to continue her volleyball career.

Spegal, who played club volleyball throughout the year, was the setter for coach Traci Riddle’s team for the last four years.

Riddle spoke highly of Spegal throughout the season, as she was one of the key pieces for the Eagles’ squad during her four seasons.

