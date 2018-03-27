Two Eagles medal at Top Times Meet

RANTOUL — Every college coach, or most, have known the feeling of sitting by the phone waiting to hear if they have advanced to a postseason tournament.

The indoor track version of that is the Top Times Meet. While not an Illinois High School Association sponsored state championship, it would be the Golden Globe to the Oscars for sure. A win, or a good finishing position, probably gives a huge mental edge for the outdoor state track finals in two months.

Last Monday night, Rantoul Township High School track coach Mitch Wilson was doing what many coaches were doing … waiting to see if his athletes advanced. For the most part, Wilson was not disappointed. Not only did the Eagles get two boys teams to advance, but three individuals in the Class 2A competition, which took place on Saturday morning/early afternoon.

Jerry Harper and Rashid Moffett entered their respective individual events ranked in sixth place. On the track, Harper posted a time of 51.98 seconds in the 400-meter dash. The sprinter posted the time at his home indoor meet, the Rantoul Indoor Invitational, which was held at the Armory at the University of Illinois. The top time in the 400-meter belongs to Providence Catholic's Gavin Jaime, who has run a time of :49.23.

Moffett is ranked sixth in the triple jump. The senior has recorded a jump of 43 feet, 2.5 inches. He, like Harper, achieved his finish at the Armory, except he accomplished his one week earlier at the First to the Finish Invitational. The top jump of the indoor season belongs to Andra Ward, a Cahokia junior. Ward is easily leading the field with a jump of 47-5.

"It feels magnificent to have made the meet," Moffett said. "Feels even better to enter ranked sixth in the state. I am looking forward to competing against some of the best jumpers in the state. The atmosphere is always amazing at those meets."

The other Rantoul individual qualifier is Donnell Robertson. The junior posted a time of :08.69 in the 60-meter hurdles. His time ranks 21st in the state among Class 2A hurdlers. Robertson posted his time at the Rantoul Indoor Invitational. The top time in the state belongs to St. Bede senior Bret Dannis, who ran a :07.99.

The Eagle 800-meter relay team as well as the 3,200-meter relay team earned a right to compete for the Top Times Title as well. The 800-meter relay team enters the competition as the ninth best team, while the 3,200-meter relay team is ranked 13th. They enter with respective times of 1:35.14 and 8:39.27. The best effort in the 800-meter relay was posted by Burbank-based St. Laurence, who posted a time of 1:32.99. Marmion Academy of Aurora has posted a 3,200-meter relay time of 8:18.05.

"The only disappointment was not getting the 1,600-meter relay into the Top Times Meet," Wilson said. "Other than that, I was pretty happy."

Some of the Rantoul distances/times were achieved at their final regular season indoor meet of the year, the Charleston Boys Indoor High School Invitational. Moffett was third at Charleston, which was held at Lantz Fieldhouse on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, the site of the outdoor state finals in May, in both the long jump and the triple jump. He finished with a leap of 20-6.5 in the long jump and 42-2.25 in the triple jump.

"I was a little happier with how I did in the long jump this weekend," Moffett said. "I improved and after watching the film of myself, I know there are areas I can tweak that will help me jump even better."

Harper also recorded a top-five finish in the 400-meter dash, finishing with a time of :53.22 to take fifth. Robertson and Angelo Brown, who were part of the 800-meter relay at the Top Times Meet, finished ninth in their respective events. Robertson's throw in the shot put at Charleston was 44-5.5, while Brown finished with a 60-meter time of 07.30.

"We did not have a great effort at Charleston, but it was good enough to beat a very good Charleston team," Wilson said. "We are excited about Saturday."

Eagles earn two medals

Rantoul left the Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan University with two medals and one school record from the Top Times Meet.

The meet, while not as kind as it could have been, it was far kinder than the weather.

Harper left the meet with a bronze medal as he dashed to a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash. Harper dashed to the finish line in 51.63 seconds. He was less than 1/2 a second from the winning time of :51.23 posted by Thornridge junior Devon Bolden. Mahomet-Seymour senior Brandon Bretz, who will see Harper in conference action this year, was second in :51.51. Harper entered the indoor meet with a seed time of :51.98, making the Top Times effort his career indoor best.

Moffett, a senior triple jumper, earned the other medal. He finished fifth in the triple jump, leaping 42 feet, 10 inches. The event was senior dominated as the top five positions were all members of the class of 2018. Seven of the eight medals were grabbed by seniors. The winning jump belonged to Alex Saunders of Burbank St. Laurence, who finished with a leap of 44-0.5.

Although he did not get a medal, Robertson, who finished 10th overall, left Shirk Center with the school record in the 60-meter hurdles. The junior finished the race in :08.51 seconds. He broke Cord Church’s record of :8.56, which was set five years ago in 2013. Robertson will likely have a chance to medal in one year as the top 10 included six seniors. In addition, he will have an opportunity to lower the school record even more.

In Class 1A on Friday night, Fisher senior Alayna Stalter added Top Times individual championship to her long list of accolades. Stalter finished the 60-meter hurdle race in :09.34. She topped St. Thomas More senior Lucy Lux-Rulon, who finished second in :09.41. Stalter and Lux-Rulon were two of three seniors in the top eight that received medals. Stalter was second in the Top Times meet one year ago.

