Lady Eagles qualify three for Top Times Meet

RANTOUL — Like the Eagle boys, the Rantoul girls will be represented at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet.

Like the boys, there is a heavy hitter that could do extremely well. There just aren't as many heavy hitters among the females. There is only one.

That one is Mye'Joi Williams, who entered Saturday's meet ranked seventh in the shot put. Her best throw of the season is a toss of 39 feet, 2.25 inches, which was recorded at the Charleston Girls High School Invitational on March 10. The past two weeks, Williams has been over 39 feet. She enters the final indoor meet of the year ranked seventh.

"I was happy to see her throw 39-1 at the Gene Armer Indoor Invitational," Eagles coach Ben Hankes. "She showed the toss at the Charleston Meet was not a fluke."

The top four throws belong to seniors with East St. Louis senior Evangeline Harris leading the pack with a toss of 43-3. She is leading the Top Times field by over two feet.

Williams finished third at the Gene Armer Indoor Invitational, which was held at the Armory on the campus of University of Illinois and hosted by Urbana High School.

Lovenya Perry will get her first taste of the Top Times Meet as she is only a freshman. The sprinter qualified in the 400-meter dash. She enters with the 17th-best time in the state, finishing the indoor season with a time of 1 minute, 2.21 seconds. Rich Central junior Jayla Campbell has the top time at :58.45.

Tanaya Young, another Eagle freshman, will compete in the 200-meter dash. She earned a right to compete at the Top Times Meet by posting the 21st-fastest time in the 200-meter dash. Young ran a season best of :27.27 thus far. Dunlap junior Kiara Pauli has the fastest Class 2A time recorded. She ran a :26.21 during the 2018 indoor season.

Besides Williams' finish at the Gene Armer Invitational, Young recorded two top-15 finishes at the meet. The freshman sprinter took 10th in the 60-meter dash, finishing in :08.15. She also took 15th in the long jump with a leap of 15-3.

The other top-15 finish belonged to the 800-meter relay team, which took 12th in 1:52.95. The team was comprised of Jaz-Meon McClyde, Young, Remi Chipman and Perry. All are freshman with the exception of Chipman, who is a sophomore.

"This crew has a very bright future," Hankes said of the 800-meter relay team. "With all of them having at least two years to go, we can work with them and get them much better."

The other athletes from Rantoul that competed at the Gene Armer Invitational include: Peyton Huls (1,600-meter run, 23rd), Natayviea Baker (200-meter dash, 25th), Hope Russell (800-meter run, 29th) and Noeloni Franklin (400-meter dash, 32nd). Huls recorded a time of 6:16.10, while Baker finished in :30.41. Russell completed the 800-meter in 3:08.53, while Franklin ran a 1:17.46.

"Hope and Peyton flip-flopped events at the Gene Armer," Hankes said. "Both are continuing to make great strides each and every meet. The coaching staff is getting them to believe what they are fully capable of accomplishing."

The 1,600-meter relay team of Montyiona Walker, Dominque Owens, Chipman and Perry finished in 5:14.38, which was good for 27th.

