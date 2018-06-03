Two Eagles win individual titles at Charger Invitational

When you walk into the University of Illinois Armory, the site of Fighting Illini home track meets, it is easy to see the history that has been made in building in the sport of indoor track and field.

On Saturday, at the Charger Invitational, the Rantoul Eagles worked on adding a little bit of their own history in the historic building. Rashid Moffett, a senior, and Donell Robertson, a junior, did just that, winning their individual events.

Moffett won the triple jump convincingly, winning the event by almost two feet. The senior recorded a leap of 43 feet, 2.5 inches. Springfield Lanphier sophomore Kahlil Ross finished with a jump of 41-3.5 to take second in the Boys A Division.

Robertson's victory in the hurdles was much closer, but one thing he had in common with Moffett is he too topped an athlete from Lanphier. Robertson dashed to victory in 8.76 seconds. Lanphier's Marvin Broomfield took second in the Boy's A Division with a time of :08.78. A total of four athletes broke nine seconds on the day.

"That was extremely impressive," said Mitch Wilson, the Rantoul Eagles' head track coach of his two victors. "One thing I love about our team is they do not get rattled by the size of the school they are competing against. They simply go out and perform."

While those two were the only winners in the 15-event outing, six other individuals cracked the top 10 in their events in the A Division, while two relays also cracked the top 10 in the A Division.

Moffett picked up a fourth place finish in the long jump was well with a leap of 19-7.25. The other top five finish for the Eagles was Jerry Harper. The sophomore took third in the A Division 400-meter dash, finishing in :52.44.

"Jerry performed so well out of the gates," said Wilson. "That was nice to see. He has not missed a beat. He was not the only one that did that. I was impressed with Garet Kinnett. Both stepped up in their first meet of the year."

Taveous Bell, Treven Lewis, Robertson and Kinnett picked up the other top 10 finishes in the A Division. Bell finished eighth in the 200-meter dash (:24.36). Lewis, Robertson and Kinnett were all ninth in their events. Lewis completed in the 60-meter dash (:07.63), Robertson competed in the shot put (43-10.75), while Kinnett was in the high jump (5-6).

In the 1,600-meter relay, Kayon Cunningham, Jared Motley, Jerry Harper and Kinnett joined forces to take fifth in 3:37.27.

"The 1,600-meter relay competed well against some much larger schools," said Wilson. "The good thing is we still have some other athletes in winter sports that will be able to contribute in that race. As good as that time was, I know in 10 weeks, it will be much better."

The 800-meter relay took seventh in 1:36.98. It was comprised of Dillion Harper, Angelo Brown, Bell and Lewis.

Eight Eagles also finished in the top 10 in the B Division. Brown picked up two top five finishes in B Division events. The junior took third in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in :07.33. He was also fourth in the long jump with a leap of 19-4.25.

Cunningham was the runner-up in the 400-meter dash, finishing in :54.40. He was only 1/2 a second from the winning time.

Luke Zech took third in the 60-meter hurdles, breaking the tape at :10.14.

Dillon Harper was seventh in the 200-meter dash, finishing in :24.70. Fellow sophomore Jonathan Gossett took seventh in the B Division 3,200-meter run. He finished in 10:39.21. Jaden Adkins, also a sophomore, took seventh in the triple jump with a recorded jump of 36-9.25.

Nathan Lord and Romeo Sanders rounded out the top 10 finishers in the B Division for the Eagles. Lord was eighth in the shot put, finishing with a throw of 39-3.5, while Sanders too ninth in the high jump with a leap of 5-0.

Sanders, Elijah Hall, Jacob Swiney and Jacob Curtis all competed in the C Division and all placed in the top 10 in their respective events. Sanders, a freshman, took third in the long jump with an effort of 17-11. Hall was sixth in the 800-meter run, breaking the tape at 2:13.65. Swiney was eighth in the 400-meter dash, finishing in :58.34, while Curtis took 10th in the shot put with a toss of 37-3.

sports@rantoulpress.com