Rantoul girls open indoor season at Normal U-High Invitational

While the boys are three meets into their indoor season, the girls have just begun.

In what is a very abbreviated indoor schedule, the Rantoul Township High School Eagles started their indoor season by competing in the Normal University-High Invitational, which was held on the campus of Illinois State University at Horton Field House.

"Some of our girls started their season where they left off one year ago," said first year coach Benjamin Hankes, Rantoul's first year coach. "Others had tremendous performances and were far ahead of where I thought they would be."

One of those that impressed on both levels was Mye' Joi Williams. As a freshman, she won the outdoor conference title in the shot put in the Okaw Valley Conference. As a sophomore, she started her season with a third place finish and a throw of 36 feet, 8 inches.

She was the only Eagle in the top five, but her fellow shot putter, Kaylie Wilson, was equally impressive and also pleased Hankes. Wilson took 12th with a toss of 29-4.

"They were both coming off basketball," said Hankes. "I wish I could take credit for how they are doing. I can't. Drew Sharick, one of the other coaches, has worked with them and doing a phenomenal job with them."

The only other Eagle in the top 10 was Tanaya Young. The freshman long jumper took ninth with a leap of 15-4.

Peyton Huls, an Eagle middle distance runner, competed the 800-meter run. Huls was 13th in the 800-meter, breaking the tape at 2 minutes, 55.61 seconds. Hope Russell competed in the 1,600-meter run. She was 25th in 6:54.51.

Jaz-Meon McClyde, just a freshman, took 17th in the 200-meter dash. She finished in :29.38. Remi Chipman barely missed cracking the top 30 in the 400-meter dash. The sophomore finished in 1:13.78 to take 31st.

Noeloni Franklin, Lovenya Perry, Mocha Baker and Amonica Anderson combined forces to run the 800-meter relay and 1,600-meter relay. In the 1,600-meter relay, they took 11th in 4:52.27, while they took 12th in the 800-meter relay with a time of 2:02.87.

"We got cut off in the 800-meter relay," said Hankes. "They used their aggression and ran very well in the 1,600-meter relay. Lovenya is only a freshman, but she is going to make waves for us."

Rantoul was not the only area team in the meet, both the Fisher boys and girls competed in the meet.

Fisher senior Alana Stalter finished in the top 10 in three events. Her top finish was a fourth place finish in the 60-meter hurdles. She finished in :09.51. Stalter, who has placed in the state finals in the hurdles, was also seventh in the triple jump (31-9.5) and 10th in the long jump (15-2).

Dalton Burk, a Fisher junior, placed in the top 10 in two events and was 15th in yet another. In the boys long jump, Burk took fourth with a jump of 19-10.5. He also competed in the 400-meter dash (10th, :55.53) and 200-meter dash (15th, :24.39).

Lucas Chittick was Fisher's other top 10 finisher, taking eighth in the 1,600-meter run. He finished in 4:49.87. He competed in the 1,600-meter run, after running the 800-meter run in 2:14.12, which was good for 17th.

Ashley Smith (shot put) and Jaden Jones-Watkins (400-meter dash) both cracked the top 20 in their respective individual events. Smith was 13th in the shot put. The sophomore recorded a toss of 28-4. Jones-Watkins took 15th in the boy's 400-meter dash, crossing the finish line in :56.87.

Alicia Dowda, a Fisher junior, competed in both the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run. She was 29th in both races, finishing in 3:17.52 in the 800-meter run and 7:23.75 in the 1,600-meter run. For the Fisher boys, Tyler Wilson also competed in two events. He was 26th in both the 200-meter dash (:25.26) and 60-meter dash (:07.59).

Tanner Estes (high jump) and Brianna Keeton (400-meter dash) also cracked the top 30. Estes was 23rd in the boy's high jump with a leap of 5-2, while Keeton was 28th in the girl's 400-meter dash with an effort of 1:12.65.

