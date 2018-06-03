Eagles to host first Rantoul Invitational at the Armory

One trip to the University of Illinois Armory is simply not enough for the indoor season.

While the boys competed in their third meet of the year on Saturday, March 3, as they were at the Charger Invitational, the difference is they will be hosting this Saturday.

"I thought this is a great facility, close to home and it made sense for us to host," said Mitch Wilson, the Eagles head coach. "Other schools have hosted meets there, so why not us. Eric Vetter runs the Armory and he does a great job of hosting. Our athletic director, Travis Flesner, has done a tremendous job of sending out the packets and getting some of the costs ironed out for us."

So it begins. As far as Wilson can recall, this is the first indoor invitational the Eagles have ever hosted. And it won't be the last as Wilson would like to make this an annual thing.

"I would like to book it the second Saturday of March every year if the Armory has the date open," said Wilson. "The facility allows you to wear spikes and many facilities do not. That is a big draw in competing at the Armory as well."

The first incarnation of the meet will feature 18 total teams and will feature both boys and girls teams, but the Rantoul girls will be competing at Eastern Illinois University. But, the Eagles have a mixture of Class 1A, 2A and 3A teams competing as well as a good geographic mixture, featuring teams from Central Illinois as well as Chicagoland.

Teams that are scheduled to appear are Bradley-Bourbonnais, Hersher, Danville, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Chillicothe based IVC, Belvidere North, West Chicago, Decatur St. Teresa, Downs Tri-Valley, Thornton Fractional North, McHenry, Hume Shiloh, Pontiac, Danville Schlarman, Paris and Bloomington Cornerstone.

The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The traditional individual running events to be featured will be: 3,200-meter run, 60-meter high hurdles, 60-meter dash, 800-meter run, 400-meter dash, 1,600-meter run and 200-meter dash. It will also feature the 3,200-meter relay, 800-meter relay and 1,600-meter relay. The field events will be high jump, triple jump, long jump, shot put and pole vault. In all cases, the females will compete first, followed by the males. The one non-traditional event will be the Dunkin Donut 60-Meter Dash for the top eight finishers in the shot put. The winner gets a dozen Dunkin Donuts.

"I am in a pretty good position, they pay me to coach the sport I love," said Wilson, who threw shot put and discus for Rantoul, before playing football and competing in track and field at Illinois College. "Any team that did not mind traveling, we told them to come down. This meet will allow us to see a wide variety of schools and give the Eagle athletes one more chance to compete. I want our team to have fun, cheer for their teammates and improve their performances from the previous week."

This meet will be the fourth in a six meet schedule for the Eagles. On March 17, they will compete at Eastern Illinois University. They will take any qualifiers to the Top Times Meet on March 24. That meet will be held at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington and is the unofficial state meet. It is also the final indoor meet of the year.

sports@rantoulpress.com