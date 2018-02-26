Rantoul readies for indoor season

RANTOUL — They are senior laden and ready.

While the outdoor track and field season is still weeks away, the Eagles and coach Mitch Wilson are preparing for the spring with the indoor season.

"Our guys are really hungry this year," Wilson said. "We recently had a team meeting, and they have set their own team goals pretty high. The goals are realistic, and they can meet them if they stay focused. I think this senior group of athletes is motivated to put their mark on the program."

The mere names of the seniors garner attention and have for a long time. Garet Kinnett, who is currently playing basketball, Jasonta Thomas and Taveous Bell, are all seniors who bring unique talents to the team.

Kinnett qualified for the unofficial indoor state finals, also known as the Top Times Meet, one year ago. Both Kinnett and Motley were state medal winners as part of the 1,600-meter relay team during the outdoor season. Bell, who will be continuing his athletic career in college as part of the McKendree University football team, was a member of the 800-meter relay, which finished eighth in the state indoor finals. Thomas was the leading point scorer for the Eagles in 2016.

Those are only three of the seniors that return. Overall, there are 11 seniors. Those seniors will be backed up by an intense group of juniors. Rashid Moffet qualified for the indoor state finals in the long jump. Other than Moffett, six other juniors also made impacts as sophomores. Wilson is expecting more of the same this year from Donnell Robertson, Angelo Brown, Nathan Lord, Kayon Cunningham, Elijah Hall and Walter Stanford.

"Putting together a track team is like putting together a puzzle, and we have four months to figure out where the right pieces fit," Wilson said. "We have four months to figure it out, and I think we are going to have a pretty nice-looking puzzle. Every indoor season, we want to see how many guys we can get qualified for the Top Times Meet. While it is a tune up for the outdoor season, it’s nice to be rewarded for all the work over the winter."

Jerry Harper, Jonathan Gossett, Treven Lewis, Dillion Harper and Jaden Adkins were all freshmen on the 2017 team. All contributed at various levels, with Harper earning all-state status during the outdoor season in the 1,600-meter relay.

"They are driven," Wilson said. "They have talked about what level of success they want to achieve. I am eager to witness and help them achieve it. I am just as fired up to help them as they are to do it."

The boys notably lost two athletes to graduation, Raul Castillo and Hunter Pender. In the final track race of his career, Castillo earned all-state status as a member of the 1,600-meter relay. The Eagles have a couple other athletes that have either been injured or have decided to contribute to the team in different races than previously.

Bobby Curtis, now a senior, has spent the last two seasons injured near the end of the season. In Wilson's words, the senior has been working harder and is taking steps to ensure he makes it through the season healthy. Cunningham has been training with the middle-distance team and will likely be able to compete in additional races this year.

Wilson will be the first to admit he has not done it alone. While Wilson is the head coach, he will have the help of Jeremy Dixon (jumps), Nick Cole (middle distance/distance) and Drew Sharick (throws). Alex Johnson, RTHS tech guy, Chris Billings, who will handle the timing, and Kurtis Buckley, the school resources officer, will help the program in various ways.

"I am just thankful for the assistant coaches we are blessed to have," Wilson said. "I have tried to find guys that share my passion for the sport of track and field, care about making Rantoul a better place and enjoy the sport. Everyone in the community has been supportive and volunteered at our home meets, which is a great thing. It is nice to hear people excited about Rantoul track and field again."

Lady Eagles looking to field a complete team

The Eagle girls team is not quite complete yet. Of the 10 athletes that are returning from the 2017 team, three are currently playing girls basketball. In addition, there are some other freshmen and sophomores who will be first-year members of the indoor track team, also competing in a winter sport.

"The main purpose of the indoor season is to get ready for the outdoor season," Eagles first-year coach Ben Hankes said. "I am going to place girls in events they may not be comfortable with in order to see the results for later in the season. We need to use the indoor season to build a well-rounded team."

Mye'Joi Williams, Kaylie Wilson, Hope Russell, Payton Huls, Faith Johnson, Moca Baker, Amonica Anderson, Remi Chipman, Asia Emery and Noeloni Franklin all return for the girls team. Williams, Wilson and Johnson all played basketball. Williams won the outdoor championship in the shot put as a freshman in 2017.

"Amonica, Moca, Asia and Noeloni have all been tremendous leaders thus far," Hankes said. “They have also shown great improvement in the first few practices. Our goal every year is to win a conference championship and help the girls achieve at the highest level possible."

The girls notably lost Akalah Spinks to graduation. Spinks, a state qualifier the past two years, competed in the 100-meter dash at the Illinois High School Association Class 2A Preliminaries one year ago. As a junior, she also advanced to state in the long jump.

"We have four scheduled indoor meets," Hankes said. "Each meet will provide a high level of competition, which will help our girls gain experience and confidence for later in the season. I am really looking forward to the Gene Armer Meet. It is usually a packed, fun meet."

The girls have a motto for the season "Keep Calm and Break Records.”

"That motto is not for school records, but it is designed for the athletes to challenge themselves and achieve their personal best," Hankes said. "They can do that in a race, drill, practice, jump, a lift or event. If the girls believe that we can get better every single day, great things will happen for us as individuals and as a team."

Like the boys, the girls are practicing wherever they can. They get an opportunity to practice at the Armory once a week.

