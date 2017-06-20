Wrobel sisters secure top-three state finishes

Angelle Wrobel of the Rantoul St. Malachy seventh-grade girls track and field team finished in the top three in the 1,600-meter run at the Class A IESA state track meet.

RANTOUL — Every runner that has run either cross country or track in high school or college knows all about two-a-day practices.

But Minore “Moto” Johnson took it to another level in the mid-to-late 1970’s.

“There were times in high school that I would work out three times a day,” said Johnson, now the track and field coach at Rantoul St. Malachy. “I considered track my main sport. My grandmother would get me up at 4 a.m., and I would go running. I would have practice, and then I would run at 9 p.m. before going to bed.”

Not only did that lead to three letters in track, but it also led to a sophomore time that was below 2 minutes in the 880-yard run. It also led to him lettering in basketball, cross country and football. He earned one letter in each of those sports.

“All I know is you have to practice and practice hard to get better,” Johnson said. “I did, and it worked for me.”

Now as the coach of St. Malachy, he is passing on his theories on working hard to acheive a goal and being successful.

Two of his female runners benefited from his experience and coaching as two elementary school students, a pair of sisters from Philo, Angelle and Danica Wrobel, both placed in the top three in the 1,600-meter run at the IESA seventh-grade Class A state track meet.

“What amazing talents both of these girls are,” Johnson said. “I wish I could take all of the credit for how they did, but they met me more than halfway. I look forward to working with them for the next few years. We will have a cross country team at St. Malachy next year, and these two will give us a great start in any team battle.”

Angelle Wrobel, a fifth grader, finished second in the 1,600-meter dashing to the finish line in 5 minutes, 31 seconds, which was her best time of the year. Her second-place finish was recorded in the state finals.

“I was happy with second place,” Angelle Wrobel said. “I wanted to be the state champion. I think I can do that next year. I was hoping to run in the 5:20’s at the state finals. I like the 1,600-meter run better, because I have more time to pass people. This is the best year that I have ever had in track. It was the most fun, and I loved being on a team.”

Her older sister was right behind her, picking up the third-place medal in 5:34.54. The bronze medalist ran even faster earlier in the year, finishing the year in a personal best time of 5:33.2.

The pair also advanced to state in the 800-meter run. Both athletes ran their best times at the state finals. Angelle Wrobel finished in 2:32.86, which was good for 11th. Her older sister, like in the 1,600-meter run, was right on her heels. It was even closer than in the 1,600-meter run. Danica Wrobel finished 12th in 2:32.99.

“Having my sister with me makes it much easier for me,” Danica Wrobel said. “I wanted to be in the top two and hopefully my sister would be the other one in the top two. I am not very good at sprinting. I do not like starting in blocks, and I hate running lanes all the way around. I am looking forward to running again next year. My sister and I are really motivated for next year.”

In the offseason, the girls run for the AAU or the USATF. They are also volleyball players for St. Malachy.

sports@rantoulpress.com