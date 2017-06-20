Magrini, Craft compete in IESA state finals

RANTOUL — Dawson Magrini's races at the Illinois Elementary School Association Class A State Finals at the seventh grade level went exactly according to plan.

Almost.

The athlete had three goals. He achieved two of the three. He wanted to finish with personal bests in both the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run. He achieved both of those goals.

The one he missed, just barely, was breaking his brother’s record in the 800-meter.

In the 800-meter run, he finished with his best time of the year by six seconds. He finished the race in 2 minutes, 18.55 seconds.

He was less than 1/2 second from his older brother, Dominic Magrini's seventh grade record. His older brother placed in the state finals as he finished 2:18.09.

“I like the 800-meter a little bit better,” Magrini said. “My goal was to run even laps. I wanted to be at 1:09 for both laps and I was. I was also wanting to break 5:20 in the 1,600-meter run.”

And he did. Magrini finished the 1,600-meter race in 5:19.21. In both races, he saved his best for last. In the 800-meter race, he finished with a personal best by more than six seconds.

In the 1,600-meter run, his time was a nine-second personal best. He finished ninth in the 800-meter and 12th in the 1,600-meter.

He responded well to the competition,” St. Malachy coach Moto Johnson said of Magrini's efforts in the state finals. “I wish he could have gotten that record. The competition in the 800-meter run this year was pretty stout. Distance running at the junior high level is getting so much better. Next year, I want him to focus on both races.”

Joining Magrini at the state finals was Cabott Craft. The Rantoul native made it in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 4 inches.

“He showed tremendous heart,” Johnson said. “He spent most of the year injured and returned to make it to state. He was absolutely not 100 percent, but he gave 100 percent. I am looking forward to having him in the long jump and several other events, including some of the relays.”

Before he was injured, the sixth grader, who was competing in the seventh-grade championships, had jumped 15-9.

“I would like to jump at least that far next year,” Craft said. “I want to get back to state and be able to jump better than 15-9. I was shocked, but happy that I made it to state this year.”

