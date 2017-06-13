Buford secures 4th-place team finish by himself; girls’ 400M relay captures 3rd place

Rantoul J.W. Eater eighth-grader Robert Buford racked up 20 points to capture fourth place at the IESA state meet by himself.

EAST PEORIA — Robert Buford powered Rantoul Eater Junior High School to fourth place in the state. But he did not do it alone.

While Buford’s points were the only ones that earned the team honor, he could not have done it without the help of a few coaches. Led by Calvin Opgenorth, each coach had specific duties in helping the athlete score 20 points.

“I was surprised that I was able to to that,” Buford said of the fourth-place team finish. “I was the most pleased with my finish in the long jump. I thought I could go over 19 feet, but 20-6 (was surprising). I am looking forward to competing in high school.

“Coach Washington pushed me so hard in practice. Coach Taylor talked me into believing and Coach Opgenorth helped me in the hurdles. That cutting the steps really helped cut my time.”

Buford won the long jump to score 10 of those points. Helping him win that event was coach George Washington, who placed second in the Illinois High School Association Class 2A Finals in 2015. Buford recorded a leap of 20 feet, 6 inches to win the competition.

“He is far better than I was in the eighth grade,” Washington said. “He told me he wanted to jump over 20-0. I see him being able to jump at least 23 feet in the next three to four years. He can do so much on the track. Buford is multi-talented.”

Washington helped prepare Buford for the long jump by doing squat jumps and pit jumps. He had other training as well, but the former runner-up did not want to reveal everything.

“By the time he got to the long jump, he had already run the prelims in the 100-meter and the hurdles,” Opgenorth said. “He was pretty warmed up.”

In addition, he would finish third in the 110-meter hurdles, sixth in the 100-meter dash and eighth in the 200-meter dash. Opgenorth, who was an all-stater in 1999 in the 110-meter hurdles as a member of the Galesburg team and a NCAA Division III All-American in the 110-meter hurdles at Monmouth in 2001, helped him in the hurdles.

“The main thing that I helped him do is cut down his steps,” Opgenorth said. “As far as the points, I knew he could score that many. I also knew that he would have a good chance to earn us in the top four teams in the state. There was not a real dominating team this year. I knew there could be quite a bit of splitting of the points.”

He finished the hurdle race in 15.35 seconds.

In the two sprint races, Buford would get help from a former college sprinter, Andre Taylor. Taylor competed for Rantoul before playing football and running track for Monmouth College. Taylor not only helped him get better in the sprints, but helped him with weight lifting and his starts out of blocks.

“It has been a pleasure to be back in Rantoul,” Taylor said. “I fully expect Robert to advance to state every year of high school. When the opportunity to work with him and the rest of the team arose, I could not turn it down.”

He finished the 100-meter dash in :11.85 and the 200-meter dash in :23.54.

Eater tied for fourth place. Rockford Flinn and Macomb also finished with 20 points. The state championship in the Class AA competition in the eighth grade was won by East St. Louis Lincoln, who scored 39 points. The second- and third-place teams are quite a bit closer to Rantoul. Eureka took second with 36 points, while Monticello was third with 22 points.

Girls’ relay also shines at state

EAST PEORIA — The JW Eater Bulldogs’ anchor leg in the 400-meter relay dashed to a furious finish.

The result of Tanaya Bryan-Young’s furious final sprint was a third-place finish for the Lady Dogs at the Illinois Elementary School Association Class AA Finals at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria.

The foursome of Bryant-Young, Dominique Owens, India Emery and JazMeon McClyde dashed to the finish line in 52.75 seconds. Lovenya Perry was an alternate for the team.

“She is one of the most talented athletes to ever pass through Eater,” Eater coach Calvin Opgenorth said of Bryant-Young. “That race was so close. Tanaya raced us into third place.”

All of the girls are slated to be at Rantoul Township High School next year, save one. Emory is only a seventh grader.

“At the beginning of the year, we believed we could make it to state,” Emory said. “But we did not expect to finish as high as third. I hope next year I am back not only in a relay, but I hope I am back in the finals in the 100-meter dash as well. Tanaya’s leg was definitely exciting.”

The seventh grader did make it to the 100-meter semifinals this year but missed the finals. She finished with a time of :13.35. The top eight from the semifinals advanced to the finals.

The other athletes on the 400-meter relay also had individual events in the prelims. McClyde was in the pole vault but failed to make the opening height. She jumped 8 feet in the sectionals to earn a trip to the state prelims.

“We benefited from some last minute advice from Jacob Terhune,” Opgenorth said. “It is remarkable how much McClyde improved during the season.”

Perry qualified for the state prelims in the 400-meter dash. She dashed to a time of 1:02.53 in the sectionals, which was less than 5/10th’s of a second from the school record. At the state prelims, Perry ran 1:06 and change in the race.

“She was chasing the school record all year long,” Opgenorth said. “She worked hard on getting that. She should be a dominate runner at the high school level.”

Owens, the other runner on the 400-meter relay, had only that race to concentrate on.

“Dominique earned her spot this year,” Opgenorth said. “She was a pretty committed runner and just ran hard all season.”

Bryant also advanced to the state prelims in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the long jump. She scored points in the state finals in the 100-meter dash, finishing the eighth-grade race in :13.34.

“It was a busy day for me,” Bryant-Young said. “My two favorite events of the state finals were the 400-meter relay and the long jump. I am looking forward to competing in high school.”

sports@rantoulpress.com