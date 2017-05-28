Washington looks to continue building summer program

RANTOUL — George Washington knows a thing or two about success on the track.

The Rantoul Township High School graduate and coach of Rantoul J.W. Eater Junior High track and field was a 2015 state runner-up in the long jump.

And after starting up a traveling summer track and field team last year, Washington is happy to see the program continue to build. From less than 10 kids on the team last year, interest has grown, and more than 30 have shown interest in joining the program this summer.

“People started gaining interest after some of those athletes participated in the national meet, and people started seeing it on Facebook and stuff. And they wanted to get an opportunity, so we decided to keep it going,” Washington said.

Washington said one of his main goals is to have the program be an affordable yet engaging summer activity.

“This year, it’s got bigger and grew. We want to give these kids an opportunity to do a summer sport that’s not very expensive. We want to do it the cheapest way possible,” Washington said. “The people on my coaching staff didn’t really get to do that as kids, so we just want to give them the opportunity to do that. That’s our train of thought, really.”

The summer program has a board, which includes Washington, RTHS boys track and field coach Mitch Wilson, Sam Hall, Kellie Wahl and Shelley Warner.

“There’s a lot of support,” Washington said. “I’m not doing it by myself.”

Washington is hoping to increase the number of Rantoul kids participating in this “great opportunity” where kids will be participating in meets in Belvidere, Rockford and a Junior Olympics meet in Eastern Michigan. There are several different age groups in which athletes are separated into. Anyone from ages 8-18 can participate.

“I know summer sports are expensive and a lot of kids and parents complain about that,” Washington said. “We just want to give families opportunities to find an inexpensive way to do something this summer instead of laying around the house.”

Practices begin May 31. Those interested may contact Washington’s email address at coachwashington96@gmail.com

