Eagles 1,600-meter team becomes first Rantoul relay squad to medal in 18 years

The Rantoul boys track and field 1,600-meter relay team (from left, Jerry Harper, Jared Motley, Garet Kinnett and Raul Castillo) claimed seventh place at the Class 2A state finals on Saturday.

CHARLESTON — The best time and best finish of the year was saved for the biggest stage of them all.

The Rantoul boys track team’s 1,600-meter relay team dashed to a seventh place finish in the Illinois High School Association Class 2A state finals on Saturday.

Their time was a season-best 3 minutes, 24.77 seconds, and they ran it in a new order.

Raul Castillo, the lone senior on the squad, led off the relay as he always does. Jared Motley was also in the same position, running the third leg. But Garet Kinnett, who ran the anchor leg all season because he would traditionally run the 300-meter hurdles and needed the additional rest, switched spots with Jerry Harper, a freshman, who normally ran the second leg.

“Jerry ran an awesome leg in the prelims, and that was the reason we switched him to the anchor,” Rantoul boys track and field coach Mitch Wilson said. “We were determined to get better than ninth today. With three of the guys returning, I feel the same as last year. I know we can be back here.”

The first three athletes in the relay all ran under 52 seconds for their split. Kinnett and Motely each ran under .51, as Kinnett finished his leg in 50.4 seconds. Motley finished his leg in :50.8.

“I knew we could do it,” said Kinnett. “We entered the prelims ranked ninth. On paper, we belonged in the finals. In track anything can happen. I think we have a good shot at returning in one year. We will miss Raul, but I think we can run even faster in one year.”

Castillo, who did not have the benefit of a running start, finished in 51.2 seconds. Harper, who did not have the benefit of a handoff and ran the full 400-meters finished his portion of the race in :52.3.

“I liked running the anchor leg,” Harper said. “It was a good experience, and there was some great competition. Those anchor guys were extremely fast. I would like to return next year, not only in this relay, but other events.”

The switch paid off for the Eagles, who one day earlier, broke 3:26 for the first time, finishing in 3:25.56. With the seventh-place finish in Class 2A, it became Rantoul’s first relay championship in the new decade. All other finishes have been individual finishes. The last relay team that placed for the Eagles was the 1998-99 400-meter relay team that finished seventh.

“We did not know that would be that big,” said Motley, when informed it was the first Eagle relay in 18 years to place. “We saw improvements with every meet. When we won the sectional meet with a 3:26 and change, it showed that we could be a force at the state level.”

The position change for Harper and Kinnett was not the only thing that changed with the pair. The split times run in the prelims showed that the pair switched times as well. In Friday afternoon’s prelim, Harper, the second leg, ran a blistering time of 50.4 seconds. Castillo, the leadoff leg, and Motley, the third leg, each broke :52, as Castillo finished in :51.1 and Motley finished in :51.5. Kinnett finished his anchor leg in :52.5.

In the final three races of the year, they dropped their time each time.

While the 400-meter relay and the 800-meter relay did not advance to the finals for the Eagles, they did make the prelims.

And returner wise, they are in even better shape than the 1,600-meter relay. Neither the 800-meter relay or the 400-meter relay lose a single athlete from the state qualifying teams.

Dillion Harper, Taveous Bell and Angelo Brown joined forces with Walter Stanford in the 800-meter relay. The Eagle foursome finished sixth in the second heat with a time of 1:33.17. Harper, Bell and Brown were also in the 400-meter relay. Those three combined with Treven Lewis to finish eighth in the first heat with a time of :44.76.

“We should be in the finals next year,” said Bell, who was an alternate for the 1,600-meter relay in 2016, of the two relays. “We were down about not making the finals, but now know what we need to do. Being at the state finals is a privilege. We need to work together and make it to finals in 2018. It is so much work to get to Charleston, but it is worth it.”

