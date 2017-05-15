Spinks takes fourth in sprint to advance to EIU

Rantoul’s Akalah Spinks finished fourth in the 100-meter dash at the Class 2A Mattoon Sectional on Friday, advancing to state.

MATTOON — Like one year ago, the Rantoul Township High School Eagles girls track team has been cut to one member.

Akalah Spinks, who finished fourth in the 100-meter dash at the IHSA Class 2A Sectional held at Mattoon, will advance to the state preliminaries based on time. She finished the race in 12.67 seconds.

“It is great to make it to state again,” said Spinks, who advanced one year ago in the 100-meter dash and the long jump. “This year, I want to make it to the finals. My time goal is to run in the low 12’s. I feel good about where I am sitting right now.”

Spinks was also a member of two Lady Eagle relays that finished in the top five. The 800-meter relay finished fourth in 1:52.24. She teamed with Dynasty Brandon, Delma Cobb and Arianna Whisby. The same foursome finished fifth in the 400-meter relay. They finished in :52.03. Cobb and Whisby switched places in the 400-meter relay, with Cobb running third leg and Whisby running second leg.

Spinks competed in the long jump as well, finishing fifth in 15 feet, 7 1/2 inches.

Other than the two relays and Spinks’ individual finishes in the 100-meter dash and long jump, only Mye’joi Williams and Kaylie Wilson finished in the top 10. Williams, a freshman, recorded a throw of 36-8 in the shot put to take third. Wilson was eighth in the discus with a throw of 92-8.

“Many of our girls peaked at exactly the right time,” Rantoul coach Tom Hess said. “I was happy to see Akalah make it to state again. I can’t say enough good about Kaylie, Mye’joi, the two relays and Jasmine (Hagemann) and Peyton (Huls).”

Huls and Hagemann did not finish in the top 10, but they did run their best times of the year. Huls finished 16th in the 1,600-meter run, finishing in a season-best time of 6:01.14. While Hagemann finished 20th in the 800-meter run. She finished in 2:54.17.

“I wanted to break 6:00,” said the freshman Huls. “It was my best time by over eight seconds. I was tired, but I felt pretty decent during the race. I improved so much this season, and I made a ton of new friends. I hope next year I am able to continue pick up right here and continue to improve.”

Spinks is currently ranked 22nd in the 100-meter dash in the IHSA Class 2A State Prelims. The prelims and the state finals will take place at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field in Charleston. The Friday prelim is scheduled to start at 10:17 a.m.

