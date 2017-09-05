May wins discus at HOIC meet; Fisher teams combined for 19 top-10 finishes

EUREKA — Lexie May took home a title with a first-place finish in the discus at last Tuesday’s Heart of Illinois Conference meet in Eureka.

The Fisher sophomore threw a distance of 108 feet, 11 inches for the win. May’s win was one of nine top-10 finishes for the Fisher girls track team.

Alayna Stalter finished second in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. The 4x100-meter relay team of Stalter, Kaitlin Marry, Kylee Bishop, Dora Eichelberger finished fourth. Eichelberger also grabbed fourth in the discus while Marry (sixth) and Brianna Keeton (seventh) placed in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.

Kade Thomas was the boys’ team’s highest individual placer, finishing fifth in the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches). KJ Patton finished in sixth and eighth in the shot put and discus, respectively.

The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams of Bryce and Dalton Burk, Ethan McCoy and Tyler Wilson each placed fourth while the 4x400 relay of McCoy, Nathan Kuhns, Jaden Jones-Watkins and Kellen May finished sixth as part of 10 top-10 finishes for the boys’ team.

“With the injury bug plaguing our team, we still ran real well in the events we could compete in,” Fisher coach Leonard May said. “I very proud of the athletes’ and their performance as they represent Fisher very well.”

