Athlete of the Week: Akalah Spinks

Rantoul senior Akalah Spinks (left) sprinted to victory in the 100-meter dash at the Okaw Valley Conference meet last Tuesday in Tolono. Spinks’ win was one of two Eagles conference titles, with freshman Mye’joi Williams earning the other.

TOLONO — Gutting it out is, well, extremely American.

Last week at the Okaw Valley Conference Finals held at Unity High School, Akalah Spinks, a Rantoul Lady Eagle senior, did exactly that.

Battling a back injury, Spinks, who had previously earned individual conference championships in the long jump the last two years, was unable to compete in the jumping event, but the senior sprinted to an individual title in the 100-meter dash. She finished the race in 12.81 seconds.

“I knew it would be tough to win the 100-meter,” Spinks said.”It was close. The entire race was close. I knew at the finish line that I had won. I had a great start, and I knew when I finished, I was slightly ahead.”

She topped sprinter Frankie Izard, a St. Joseph-Ogden junior, who finished second in :12.86. Spinks, who won her first conference title in the 100, is not exactly a newbie in the event. She advanced to the IHSA Class 2A State Preliminaries one year ago.

“Izard is so good,” Spinks said. “She is one of those girls that makes me better. I seem to run my best against her.”

While she could not defend her title in the long jump, she was able to run and was one of the legs in the 400-meter relay and the 800-meter relay. Both teams finished third in the conference finals as they ran respective times of :52.62 and 1:56.63.

“She really stepped up,” Eagles coach Tom Hess said of his senior sprinter. “To be injured and still go out there and win against a quality athlete like Frankie Izard was tremendous.”

While she was not able to jump at conference, therapy done in the last two weeks will allow her to jump this week at the sectional finals. She not only won the conference title in the long jump the last two years, she also advanced to state in the event one year ago.

“I am looking forward to it again,” Spinks said of the state prelims. “I won’t be satisfied with just making it to the prelims though. I want to make it to Saturday, also, and get a medal. I have the same goals for the long jump as I have for the 100-meter. I want to make it to the final and get a medal.”

Spinks also said she needs to be better mentally prepared this year than she was one year ago.

