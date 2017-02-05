Rantoul honors seniors at quad meet

Rantoul senior Raul Castillo (along with his mother, Maria) was honored on Senior Day at last Tuesday’s track meet at the Roger Quinlan Track and Field Complex.

RANTOUL — If the final home meet of the year was any indication, the month of May could be one of the best ever for the Rantoul Township High School boys track team.

A total of 26 personal bests were logged during the quad meet last Tuesday. The Danville Vikings won the meet with 84 points, 10 points ahead of the Eagles.

“We did not perform well enough to catch Danville,” RTHS coach Mitch Wilson said. “We did very well in this Tuesday night meet, and we continue to improve with each week. That is the important thing. We also bid goodbye to two seniors, Raul Castillo and Hunter Pender, who have meant so much to this program.”

Castillo celebrated senior day by winning the 800-meter run by over nine seconds. Castillo cruised to victory in the middle distance race by running a time of 2 minutes, 2.59 seconds. His teammate, Jared Motley, was second in 2:11.61.

While the senior competes in the 1,600-meter relay as his second race most of the time, last Tuesday he ran the 1,600-meter run and finished in 4:58.20, which was good for fourth.

Pender competed in three events for the Eagles and scored points in two individual events. He was third in the high jump with a leap of 5 foot, 6 inches. He was also fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a run of :18.45. The senior also had an opportunity to run in the 1,600-meter relay. He teamed with Taveous Bell, Devin Parker and Rashid Moffett to run a time of 3:58.07.

Moffett (long jump), Raj Patel (3,200-meter run), Donnell Robertson (110-meter hurdles) and Jerry Harper (400-meter dash) each won their individual events. Moffett finished with a leap of 20-4.5. Patel ran a time of 12:53.86. Robertson finished the hurdles in :16.89, while Harper ran a time of :52.30.

The Eagles also ran the 400-meter relay and the 3,200-meter relay. The 400-meter relay comprised of Dillion Harper, Walter Stanford, Bell and Angelo Brown won the race in :44.55. Elijah Hall, Noah Coleman, Tyrique Miles and Jonathan Gossett finished the 3,200-meter relay in 10:00.25 to win.

Other athletes who not only set personal bests but also scored points, included Robertson (shot put, 46-6.5), Luke Zech (300-meter hurdles, :49.03), Robert Hart (long jump, 19-0), Bell (100-meter dash, :11.75) and Harper (200-meter dash, :23.86). Robertson and Zech were both fourth, while Hart, Bell and Harper each finished fifth.

“We have a huge meet this weekend in Collinsville,” Wilson said. “Other than the state finals, this meet will present us with our biggest challenge. It is talent-packed. I have been excited about this meet since we added it to the schedule. We will have a chance to see some premier teams from Southern Illinois — teams we would not normally see until the state prelims. I am eager to see where we are at and where they are at.”

