Rantoul Lady Eagles run against four other teams at Urbana

URBANA — The Rantoul Lady Eagles are getting better and better with each meet.

While they finished fifth of five teams (Urbana, Monticello, Danville and St. Joseph-Ogden being the others) in their lone meet of the week held at Urbana High School, Tom Hess, the Lady Eagles head coach, likes what he saw.

“I like the possibilities,” Hess said. “I love the progress, and they are buying into the plans that the coaching staff has for them. The effort level and the competitiveness are improving. I am looking forward to the rest of the season. I am hoping that we are able to take a few of these girls to state.”

Mye’Joi Williams, who is only a freshman, showed she was the best shot putter at the five-team meet. Williams won with a throw of 34 feet, 5.0 inches. She won by over eight inches as Danville’s Kobie Brown-Gollop took second with a throw of 33-8.5.

“She was one of the bright spots,” Hess said. “She is excited about the distance and hopes she can get the shot put record during her career. The weather has not been cooperating, so it was great to see that. As the weather gets better and she is able to throw outside, she will get better.”

It was the only win, either individually or in a relay event for the Eagles. Peyton Huls and Akalah Spinks each scored points in two events. Individually, Huls took second in the 3,200-meter run finishing in 14 minutes, 16.39 seconds. Spinks took third in the 100-meter dash, finishing in :13.03.

Huls ran the 3,200-meter run after helping the 3,200-meter relay team take third. Hules teamed with Jasmin Hagemann, Rachel Klimas and Darianyels Medina to finish in 12:11.80. Spinks was a member of the 400-meter relay team, which took fourth in :52.58. She teamed with Dynasty Brandon, Faith Johnson and Nakara Belton to achieve the finish.

The 800-meter relay team finished fifth as well. Hannah Combs, Amonica Anderson, Noeloni Franklin and Natayviea Baker ran a time of 2:01.32.

Rantoul took fifth with 39 points. Monticello won the girls meet with 117 points. Urbana was a close second with 106 points. St. Joseph Ogden took third with 99 points, while Danville was fourth with 76 points.

“We want to continue to build on this effort,” Hess said. “This meet was a boost for some of the girl’s confidence. Some of the relays looked very good. We also have some underclassmen that are doing very well for this early in the season.”

On Tuesday, the Eagles traveled to St. Joseph-Ogden High School for a meet against the Spartans and Charleston.

Results were not available at press time.

On Thursday, Rantoul will travel to Tolono for the Unity Invitational.

The Saber Invite scheduled for April 18 at St. Thomas More High School was canceled. With the cancellation, Rantoul’s next meet following the Unity Invite will be the Falcon Invitational held at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School in Gibson City on Friday, April 21.

The Eagles have three more meets scheduled before the Illinois High School Association sectional meet on May 11.

