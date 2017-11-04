Fisher girls win Bunnies’ Lady Invite

FISHER — In scoring 94 points on Thursday, the Fisher girls track and field team won the Fisher Ladies’ Invite.

The Bunnies defeated Blue Ridge (91 points), Arthur-Lovington (86), St. Joseph-Ogden (51) and DeLand-Weldon (2).

“We had a couple standouts who had some great personal records,” Fisher girls coach KaWanna Brooks said. “Lexie May threw 107’ 9 in the disc which is a state qualifying mark. She is most definitely on the right track, still have a lot to learn but doing well nonetheless. Brianna Keeton cut a couple seconds off of her 400-meter indoor PR time of 1:09.08 to a time of 1:07.04, while she is still learning how to do the 400, the times are dropping which is the progress we want.”

Fisher finished second in the 4x100 meter relay. The group of Kylee Bishop, Alayna Stalter, Dora Eichelberger and Kaitlin Marry finished with a time of 57.56 seconds.

Stalter finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.46 seconds.

Eichelberger won the 100-meter dash (14.07) while Bishop (14.45), Morgan Wagner (14.55) and Sunny Walker (14.81) finished in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Alicia Dowda finished third in the 800-meter run.

The Bunnies came in third in the 4x200 meter relay (Bishop, Savannah Pring, Walker and Wagner) with a time of 2:05.80.

Stalter took second place again, this time in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.57 seconds.

Dowda finished in second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 7:48.58.

The Bunnies faired well in the 200-meter dash, with Wagner taking first place (29.90), Bishop in second (30.54) and Keeton in fourth (31.53).

Keeton also finished fourth in the high jump.

Marry finished second in the long jump, Stalter won the triple jump, Maxy took second in the discus throw, and Eichelberger finished third in discus.

May finished in third in the shot put, and Eichelberger was fourth in the shot put.

On Tuesday, the Bunnies travled to Arcola for a co-ed meet at Arcola High School. Results were not available at press time.

On Saturday, Fisher will be on the road again, heading to the Prairie Central Co-Ed Invitational at Prairie Central High School.

The meet starts at 9 a.m.

The Bunnies’ next, and last, home meet will be Tuesday, April 18 when they host a co-ed meet.

Fisher will then compete in the Lady Falcon Invitational on Friday, April 21 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School in Gibson City.

The Bunnies have two more meets before the Heart of Illinois Conference meet on May 2 at Eureka High School.

Fisher will take part in the St. Joseph-Ogden Invitational on May 5 before the Illinois High School Association sectional on May 12.

