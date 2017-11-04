Eagles win Rantoul Invite, honor Quinlan

RANTOUL — It was a goal of the boys track team since the start of the season.

On Saturday, the Eagles made that preseason goal a reality, winning the Rantoul Invitational at the newly named Roger Quinlan Track and Field Complex.

By combining the varsity and freshman/sophomore scores, the Rantoul Eagles scored 123 points and won the meet. Chicago Heights-based Bloom Township finished second with 117 points, and the Danville Vikings were third with 108 points.

Those three teams were the only three teams with over 100 points.

“I knew when we invited Bloom Township, they would bring a ton of talented runners,” Eagles boys coach Mitch Wilson said. “They are always very good. The strength of our freshman/sophomore team really helped us. It was a really big day for us in front of a hometown crowd.”

That freshman/sophomore success started with the first running event on the track: the 3,200-meter relay. While the team of Elijah Hall, Jonathan Gossett, Kayon Cunningham and Jerry Harper would have gotten fourth in the varsity race, in the freshman/sophomore race, not only were they the victors, but they also became the new meet record holders with a time of 8 minutes, 41.67 seconds.

“It was one of the many pleasant surprises,” Wilson said of the 3,200-meter relay on the freshman/sophomore level. “Our sprint relays did so well (Saturday).”

The Eagles won a total of five events, totaling 50 points. Garet Kinnett was the lone winner on the varsity level for the Eagles. The junior won the 110-meter hurdles in :15.75. Kinnett also took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in :42.67. Kinnett, who qualified for the state finals one year ago. was also a member of the Eagles’ 1,600-meter relay, which won in 3:32.66.

“I wish the times would have been a little bit better,” Kinnett said. “There were a few technical corrections I can make in the hurdles. I expected to win the hurdle race, but I also thought it would be a very good race. In the 1,600-meter relay, I think we could get down into the 3:20’s pretty easily. My start in that race was a little off, but I had a pretty good finish and caught the Danville athlete by the end of the race.”

Kinnett teamed with Raul Castillo, Jerry Harper and Jared Motley to win the 1,600-meter relay. Castillo would also score points in the 800-meter run, finishing fourth in 2:02.0.

On the junior varsity level, Jerry Harper ran to victory in the 400-meter dash in :52.47. Donnell Robertson, who finished second to Kinnett in the 110-meter hurdles, won the junior varsity shot put with a toss of 40-7.5. In the hurdles, Robertson finished with a time of :16.08.

Dillon Harper, Walter Sanford, Taveous Bell and Rashid Moffet took second in the 800-meter relay, finishing in 1:33.41. Sanford, Bell and Moffet teamed with Bobby Curtis to take third in the 400-meter relay, finishing in :45.19. Johnathan Brenson, Treven Lewis, Weston Peck and Jaden Adkins took second in the freshman/sophomore 800-meter relay, finishing in 1:37.36. The same foursome took fourth in the freshman/sophomore 400-meter relay, finishing in :46.35.

Rashid Moffett took fifth in the varsity long jump and triple jump. He recorded respective distances of 19-10.25 and 39-7.5.

Sanford took third in the freshman/sophomore 100-meter dash, while Dillion Harper took sixth at the freshman/sophomore level. Sanford finished in :11.77, while Harper finished in :11.91.

Cunningham took third in the freshman/sophomore 400-meter dash, finishing in :54.10.

Hall took fifth in the freshman/sophomore 1,600-meter run, finishing in 4:56.03. Harper also took fifth in the varsity 200-meter dash, finishing in :23.44.

In the freshman/sophomore field events, Nathan Lord was second in the shot put with a throw of 38-1, while Eli Remington took fourth in the discus with a toss of 102-8.

It was the second consecutive win for the Eagles. They scored 112 points at a five-team meet, which featured Danville, Monticello, Urbana and St. Joseph Ogden. The Eagles and Vikings tied for the team win with 112 points. Monticello (98), Urbana (75) and SJO (38) rounded out the scoring.

Moffett won both the long jump and the triple jump at the five-team meet. He finished with respective leaps of 19-6.5 and 39-11. Castillo also won the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:08.57. The Eagles dominated a few events, placing two or more athletes in the top five of seven different events.

