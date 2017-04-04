Eagles begin outdoor season

CHAMPAIGN — The meet was unscored, but for the Rantoul Township High School Eagles it was a good start.

While she was limited to one event a mere one week ago at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet, Akalah Spinks, an Eagle senior, grabbed two second-place finishes, one in the 200-meter dash and one in the long jump, and a fourth-place finish in the high jump at the Champaign County Meet, which was held at the Urbana High Sports Complex.

On the track, Spinks finished second in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 27.04 seconds. She also took second in both the long jump (15 feet, 9 inches). She was fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4-10. Even though she was fourth in the high jump, she was probably closer to a victory in that event than the others. She was only four places from the top spot.

“I know that I can do better in the long jump,” Spinks said. “I did not warm up enough today. I have not practiced the high jump much this year. I want to make it to state and get a medal. As it gets warmer, I will perform better.”

While Spinks finished in the top four in three events, Rantoul posted eight other top 10 finishes in the Champaign County meet. Freshman Mye'joi Williams finished third in the shot put and was the other top five finisher for the Eagles. She finished with a throw of 34-5.

“I wanted to throw over 35-0 today,” Williams said. “I have hit 35 in practice, and think I can hit 40 by the end of the year. It is my goal. I am happy with the place today, just not the distance.”

They ran two teams in the 800-meter relay and two more teams in the 1,600-meter relay. Trinidy Harper, Remi Chipman, Yuleydi Vazquez, Natayviea Baker ran in both the 1,600-meter relay and the 800-meter relay. The foursome was seventh in the 1,600-meter relay, finishing in 5:10.10. They were eighth in the 800-meter relay, with a time of 2:05.0.

Noeloni Franklin, Delma Cobb, McKenna Sprandle and Amonica Anderson teamed up for the other 800-meter relay, finishing seventh in 2:04.73. Sierra Logan, Davyona Parker, Hannah Combs and Asia Emery finished eighth in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 5:01.19.

Rantoul's highest finishing relay was the 3,200-meter relay, which finished third in 11:58.15. The team was comprised of Jasmin Hagemann, Peyton Huls, Rachel Klimas and Hope Russell.

“This was a personal best for this team,” Eagles coach Tom Hess said of the 3,200-meter relay. “We had some girls running the 400-meter today in those relays. But there is pain associated with that race.”

Cobb and Parker also competed in the 100-meter dash, finishing in :14.45 and :14.51. They were seventh and ninth respectively.

"I was happy with this meet because we were able to have unlimited entries," Hess said. "It showed us where to move forward from here. We put some girls in some events they don't normally compete in. We got many girls involved."

